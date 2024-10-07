After a year in Early Access, These Doomed Isles is finally ready to launch its big 1.0 upgrade. The city builder will now offer players two new game modes, as well as fresh rewards to boost your godly characters, giving you more options when it comes to protecting (or destroying) the civilizations within your dominion.

These Doomed Isles was first released in September 2023, and the roguelike survival game has racked up a 73% positive Steam score from 125 reviews so far. Now, it’s finally leaving early access, which means, you guessed it, a huge new 1.0 update.

If you’re unfamiliar with These Doomed Isles, you’re thrust into the shoes of one of four ancient deities and tasked with expanding your civilization using various different cards. You can do a Maui and pull land up from the sea, or strike down your neighbors with lightning – the choice is yours.

You’ll be able to play the game’s brand new campaign as either Cernunnos, the Celtic god of nature; Plutus, the Greek god of wealth; Acan, the Mayan god of wine; or Inari, the Japanese god of Rice and Prosperity. Much like Hades (the game, not the god), everything is run-based, giving These Doomed Isles a little bit of roguelike flair.

In addition to the new lore-heavy campaign, there’s also Challenge Mode, which is a fresh take on the previous Ascension Mode. You’ll have to take on various levels, with difficulty increasing as you go. Challenge Mode will offer players the chance to earn Miracle Credits, leading to new cards and character boosts to use across the strategy game.

As with most updates, there will be the standard bug and stability

fixes, and there’s also the introduction of an enhanced user interface to look forward to.

If you enjoy the island-hopping, deck-building vibes of Pokemon, but feel you need more destruction and mythical lore in your life, These Doomed Isles is perfect for you. Its sharp, colorful graphics and rich variety of characters are sure to keep you engaged and entertained, while the promise of different game modes means there’s likely to be a playing style to suit your needs.

The These Doomed Isles 1.0 release date is set for Wednesday, October 30. You can add These Doomed Isles to your Steam library now for $15.99 / £11.99 right here.

