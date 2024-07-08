I love a good strategy game, especially when it combines multiple genres and mechanics like tower defense and dungeon crawling. I also love killing zombies, as I think most gamers do. Well, in the aptly named They Are Billions, you can slay (as the name suggests) billions of the nasty creatures. And right now you can do it for 30% off, the game’s lowest price.

They Are Billions is a steampunk strategy game set on a distant world that has been overrun by zombies, giving the whole experience a post-apocalyptic vibe. It feels like Warhammer, but against hordes of brain eaters. You have to take charge of the final remaining forces holding back literal billions of enemies.

There’s a campaign mode that features 48 missions, and they aren’t for the faint of heart. I first played the game a few years ago, and while the first few missions are your standard tutorial levels, the difficulty ramps up quickly but satisfyingly. You have to build up a base around a surviving human refuge and defend it from the onslaught of zombies with a combination of tower defense and mobile units.

I was a big fan of the steampunk aesthetic and the over-the-top delivery of the story. Everyone speaks like an old Roman emperor and it gives the whole game the feel of an old Biblical epic movie.

They Are Billions is on sale now, 30% off, $20.99 / £17.49, down from $29.99 / £24.99. You can get it at this price until Thursday July 11. It’s hit this price a few times before, but it’s never gone lower. You can grab it on Steam, right here.

If you’d rather play a more personal zombie game, there are plenty on offer that don’t throw billions of them at you. Or, you could go for a more traditional tower defense game instead.

