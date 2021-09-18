THQ Nordic still has 28 unannounced games, surely one is TimeSplitters 4

The first big E3-like THQ Nordic Showcase was streamed yesterday as part of the company’s 10th anniversary, and the publisher promised six big announcements at the show – including sequels to long-dormant franchises. It delivered interesting titles such as Jagged Alliance 3, but it seems THQ Nordic still has at least 28 games yet to reveal.

The showcase stream revealed Jagged Alliance 3, the leaked Destroy All Humans! 2 remake, strategy sim sequel Superpower 3, MX vs. ATV: Legends, surprise sci-fi sequel Outcast 2: A New Beginning, and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – a sort-of follow-up to last year’s Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated.

Six interesting games but fans may have been surprised at some of the franchises that didn’t make an appearance. A new TimeSplitters was confirmed back in May, Dead Island 2 has long been MIA, Darksiders 4 is pretty much certain, and a new Red Faction game called Evolution was leaked last year but hasn’t yet been announced. Even a new Kingdoms of Amalur game might be on the cards – there’s still a new expansion to come this year, after all.

THQ Nordic is well aware that it has a lot of franchises that people want sequels to that haven’t yet been announced. The publisher took to Twitter shortly after the showcase to confirm that, after the six games revealed, it still has 28 games in development that have not yet been announced.

As of today, THQ Nordic (@handy_games not included) has 42 games in development, thereof 28 still unannounced AFTER this showcase. Thank you for watching! #10YearsTHQNordic — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) September 17, 2021

As for when any of those games will be revealed, it replied to a fan with confirmation that it would be announcing some of these titles “soon”. As for when and what, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Some of them, soon! — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) September 17, 2021

Hopefully THQ Nordic will also be revealing further details on Jagged Alliance 3 and the other games announced too – since none of them received even a vague release date.