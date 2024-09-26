Chrono Trigger, the 1995 RPG game from Square Enix, has had an enormous influence on recent indie projects. It’s inspiration is clear in JRPG-style games like last year’s Sea of Stars, 2022’s Chained Echoes, 2018’s CrossCode, and 2017’s Cosmic Star Heroine. As made clear by the announcement of Threads of Time, a new throwback RPG with Octopath Traveler 2-style 2.5D art that made its debut at Tokyo Game Show, the trend of Chrono Trigger homages won’t be coming to an end any time in the near future.

Threads of Time is, like the classic JRPGs it draws from, a pixel art adventure with turn-based combat. Made by indie studio Riyo Games, its art stands out immediately for the incredible detail poured into its stocky cartoon characters and its environments, which range from prehistoric villages filled with dinosaurs to neon-lit sci-fi cityscapes.

The reason for this variety of settings is Threads of Time’s premise, which echoes Chrono Trigger’s time-hopping plot by seeing its hero gaining allies from the different eras they explore on their quest. That party will, according to the game’s Steam page, fight in “strategic turn-based battles” that center on mixing and matching character abilities to pull off collaborative combo attacks. While there may be a lack of originality here, the game’s first trailer is eye-catchingly gorgeous, making us hope its final version establishes a unique enough identity to match its visual flair.

There’s no launch date set for Threads of Time just yet. For now, though, you can find more details and add it to your Steam wishlist right here.

