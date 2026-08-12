Amazon hands off Throne and Liberty to NC, seemingly ending its MMO era

Amazon Game Studios has handed off Throne and Liberty - its 2024 MMORPG - to NC, the publisher behind Guild Wars 2 and, soon to be, 3.

It's been a rough ol' time for Amazon Game Studios when it comes to MMORPGs. New World has shuttered after an attempt to rebrand as an action game. Blue Protocol's Western port bit the dust, returning under a new name, developed by Bokura Network Technology. Lost Ark, while still alive, has been hit with a colossal wave of layoffs, with key developers departing Smilegate. Now, it's handing NC the keys to Throne and Liberty. This feels very much like the end of Amazon's MMO era.

Working with current developer FirstSpark Games, Throne and Liberty's transfer to NC is already underway. The duo promises that there will be "no changes to [players'] current gameplay environment," and that the transition should be "seamless." You'll just have to accept a new terms of service; all of your character information, progress, cosmetics, and Lucent will remain untouched.

The plan is to have everything sorted by Q4 2026, with FirstSpark writing: "For years, Throne and Liberty has been shaped by an incredible community under Amazon Game Studios. Through every expansion, challenge, and victory, your passion has helped make Throne and Liberty far more than a game, it has become a world people care deeply about.

"As the creators of Throne and Liberty, we believe this is the right time to take a more direct role in supporting the game and helping shape its future. We have always believed in this world, and we remain deeply committed to its long-term success."

According to SteamDB, Throne and Liberty currently averages at between 6k to 8k players, not counting those playing on console. It's also available on NC's PURPLE client.

This does, however, feel like another blow for Amazon. Following the apparent cancellation of its Lord of the Rings MMO, as well as the shuttering of its party game turned dungeon brawler King of Meat, it's putting its eggs largely in the Tomb Raider basket with Legacy of Atlantis and Catalyst. It's a sad end to its MMO era - I really did have a soft spot for New World, especially when it transitioned to Aeternum.

Now, Throne and Liberty, however, is under the umbrella of the publisher behind Guild Wars 2 and the upcoming GW3; which can only be a good thing. I'm a firm believer that we need more MMOs, and I'm glad that T&L has survived the storm.