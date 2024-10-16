Throne and Liberty bot bans are out in force, as “bad actors” get punished

No matter the MMO, be it WoW, FF14, or Guild Wars 2, botting is always going to be an ongoing issue, but the Throne and Liberty bot problem is already being addressed. Players create bots to automate tasks like mundane fishing and mining or even actual combat, but the use of bots contravenes MMOs’ terms of service. Now, the makers of Throne and Liberty have started the crackdown.

With Throne and Liberty now out in the wild, the free-to-play MMORPG is ripe for botters to take advantage. That doesn’t mean Amazon and NCSoft aren’t already doing something about the issue though, as evidenced by this new statement.

“Today, we enacted a set of bans against accounts suspected of operating bots within Throne and Liberty,” the game’s creators say. “We will continue to monitor activity and take action against any bad actors intent on negatively impacting the experience of our players.

“Maintaining a fair and equal playing environment for all players is our top priority. We appreciate your understanding and support as we work to uphold the integrity of our games.”

If there was any doubt, publisher Amazon Games’ code of conduct expressly forbids botting: “Do not cheat, bot, hack, or use other software or services that give you an unfair advantage through, for example, unattended gameplay or game modifications,” it reads.

Bots and other illicit activities are always going to be a problem in MMOs, but it’s promising that they’re being dealt with in Throne and Liberty already.

That said, bots aren’t the game’s only hot topic right now. Some Throne and Liberty guilds are ruining servers and PvP content, dominating these activities and actively inflicting misery on everyone else. Dungeons, world bosses, and guild wars are infected with domineering groups that got a leg up during early access, and players are already fed up.

