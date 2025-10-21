Throne and Liberty coupons and all active codes

What are the new Throne and Liberty coupon codes? Getting a coupon code can help you along in your MMO journey, and fortunately, NCSoft drops coupon codes for the game from time to time, awarding all sorts of in-game goodies that you can use to improve your character.

The Throne and Liberty coupon codes we've seen so far have offered all sorts of rewards, including growth stones, skill books, crafting materials, and more. NCSoft has given these out during livestreams and live meets, so expect to see more codes for the MMO game when major events and update streams occur. We've collated all the codes we've found so far below.

New Throne and Liberty coupon codes

There are no active Throne and Liberty coupon codes right now.

We expect new coupons to arrive during update livestreams and other major game-related events. In the meantime, keep an eye on the Throne and Liberty Twitch drops to redeem even more freebies just for watching your favorite streamers.

Expired codes:

hauntedharvest2024

DCAMA920

DISCOPARTY09

FARM DUNGEON

TRAITFORALL

PLAYREWARDINLIVE2

SKILLFORALL

GEARGIFTINLIVE2

WELCOME622

THXSEVERY1

NICETOMEETUP

TOTLLOVER

MEETUPBYE

MEETUPS2

CUSOONAGAIN

WEGOHIGHER

PLAYTLTHX

BLESS4ALL

BLESSINGOFSOLISIUM

THANKS100DAYS

MOREGROWTHSTONE

MORESKILLBOOK

MOREWEAPON

100DAYSFOOD

How to redeem Throne and Liberty coupon codes

Redeeming Throne and Liberty codes is incredibly simple, as getting to the redemption screen only requires a few clicks when you're in-game. Here is how to do it step-by-step:

Open the main menu (the icon with nine dots in the bottom right corner of the game's UI).

Four square icons will appear above the main menu icon, the top one being 'Coupon'. Click it.

Manually enter or paste in your coupon code to redeem it.

And those are the latest Throne and Liberty coupon codes. To make sure you get off on the right foot, check out our comprehensive Throne and Liberty weapon tier list to find out which combinations will serve you best in Solisium.