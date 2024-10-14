Throne and Liberty has a guild problem. Amazon’s newest MMO venture is finally out in the wild, and while player counts are strong, guilds are ruining the experience for many. With these guilds getting a head start in early access, a lot of servers are having instanced, PvP, and other community content ruined by the domineering groups. It’s still early days for the MMO though, and there is a limited-time workaround if you want to jump to a new server.

Since coming out of early access on Tuesday October 1, players have consistently reported that some Throne and Liberty guilds are ruining the overall experience. A handful of guilds are dominating the MMORPG’s PvP-specific content, like dungeons, world bosses, and guild wars, and decimating other players who want to join in.

According to the most upvoted post in the history of the Throne and Liberty subreddit, the problem is one many players are aware of. “On the server where I play with my friends, the top four guilds have monopolized the entire server,” poster ‘farkitto’ writes. “All they do in all conflicts, all events, all PvP open zones, is kill all the players who try to enter with macro and completely prevent entry to the zone. The game is getting really disgusting.”

A Steam review from ‘jam0ca’ posits a similar problem: “In a PvE/PvP mixed gameplay world, there are some guilds that create one, two, three or even four guilds to dominate the server and the PvP activities.”

Amazon Games and NCSoft are, at the very least, aware that a problem like this could emerge. In an interview with Amazon’s globalization design manager Daniel Lafuente, content creator ‘Kanon’ asks about server mergers, and gets this response.

“I don’t think that time is the real factor for server mergers,” Lafuente begins. “It’s what does the population look like? What does the community look like? Is there healthy competition between guilds or has a mega-alliance formed that’s weeding out competition? Those types of factors are significantly more critical than just time.”

Lafuente adds that Amazon and NCSoft want to evaluate servers on a case-by-case basis, and not just merge them at random after a certain period of time. So, if a handful of servers end up almost empty apart from one guild dominating all the PvP and instanced content, they might be merged in an effort to combat the problem.

There is a light at the end of the guild-infested tunnel, however. Every Throne and Liberty player gets two free server transfer tickets a day, until Thursday October 17. Once each ticket is claimed you have 24 hours to use it, but you can then transfer to any other eligible server. There’s also no transfer cooldown during this time, but after that, you’ll need to buy tickets with Lucent and wait 30 days between moves.

Of course, you can accidentally move to another server with a major guild problem. That’s why I’d recommend doing some research and using your two free server transfer tickets every day up until October 17. You want to give yourself the best chance of finding a calmer server, if guilds are ruining yours. That said, this is not a long-term solution to the problem.

