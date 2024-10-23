Throne and Liberty uncovers “critical” issue, immediately delays major update

The most complex kinds of games are MMOs. You can’t really change anything in an MMO without reaping huge, unexpected issues, all of which need to be accounted for and dealt with every time. Throne and Liberty is currently experiencing one of those kinds of issues, as its upcoming Halloween-themed update has been delayed at the last minute thanks to a “critical” problem.

In a Steam announcement, the developer behind Throne and Liberty has provided a few details about why the next big update for the MMORPG will not be hitting the game on time. Originally, the 1.4.0 update, which includes the Haunted Harvest event, was planned to launch for the game today, Wednesday October 23. During testing, however, a major problem has been found which has incurred a delay – though it’s not too bad, as delays go.

“Unfortunately during testing we discovered a critical stability issue in the 1.4.0 Update,” the developer writes. “Our team has worked with NCSoft to resolve the issue and will release Haunted Harvest following the downtime on October 24 10:30PM PT (5:30AM UTC).”

This means that the 1.4.0 update for Throne and Liberty will now launch on Thursday October 24 / Friday October 25, depending on your timezone. As an apology for this delay, Amazon Games has also announced some compensation for players eagerly awaiting the next update.

“We always regret when delays happen but it’s important for us to ensure we deliver the best possible experience,” the Steam post reads. “As a result of our delay, all players will be granted an additional 500 Ornate Coins. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please stay tuned to our social channels for more updates.”

So it looks like a crisis was narrowly averted and with some compensation in the pockets of players along with a small delay that looks like it shouldn’t move the event start after all, this feels like an issue neatly dodged by the Throne and Liberty team.

