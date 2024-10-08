2024 has been filled with surprising Steam hits. We’ve already had Palworld, Once Human, and Black Myth: Wukong. Even more shockingly though, these games still have legs. Whether they’re free or premium releases, players keep flocking back on Valve’s platform. Amazon and NCSoft’s newest free-to-play MMORPG Throne and Liberty is poised to join them, as within a week of its Western launch it’s already amassed well over three million players.

According to Amazon, Throne and Liberty hasn’t just hit three million players, but it’s also sitting at 24 million hours of accumulated game time. Keep in mind that the MMORPG has already been released in Korea and Asia over the last year as well, but October’s Western launch marks the global availability of the game.

Throne and Liberty’s Steam peak was already impressive during the $40 early access period, but it’s only gone up from there. Over 50,000 concurrent players jumped in before launch, but now the peak sits at over 336,000 at once. The MMO got so popular in fact that Amazon had to raise Throne and Liberty server caps, and the ongoing server instability issues are of top priority.

All that said, this isn’t the first time Amazon has launched an MMO. There was the studio’s flagship game, New World, then Korean ARPG Lost Ark, and there’s a Lord of the Rings MMO planned as well. New World is about to relaunch as Aeternum after a steep drop-off, so Amazon could have two sizable MMOs on the go. Whether or not Throne and Liberty has the staying power to challenge WoW and FF14 remains to be seen though.

“Bringing Throne and Liberty to players around the world has been a huge shared undertaking by our team and our friends at NCSoft, and we’re so pleased to see the results as players join the game,” Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann says. “We’re only getting started, and we have a series of updates planned including our first castle siege coming soon.”

Castle sieges are the MMO’s version of large-scale battles between player guilds, with each team vying for control of the structure. These start at 9pm server time and last an hour, with multiple phases throughout that time. We don’t have a specific date for the PvP events yet, but you can expect more information as November approaches.

As you get started in Amazon’s newest MMO our one-two punch of the best Throne and Liberty weapons and Throne and Liberty builds can help you get started. Make sure you also keep an eye on the Throne and Liberty server status, because you never know when T&L might go down.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.