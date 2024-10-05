Throne and Liberty might be Steam’s latest free hit, but that doesn’t mean it’s gone off without a hitch. Amazon and NCSoft’s MMORPG is pulling in plenty of players, and the sheer volume has created quite a few issues. Between bottlenecked worlds, overloaded servers, and a spate of bugs created by both problems, it’s not exactly been ideal. That said, Amazon has already outlined what it’s fixed, alongside what the high-priority adjustments are now that T&L is out of early access.

Despite the ongoing extended periods of maintenance, Throne and Liberty‘s launch has mostly been going well. Another swing for the MMORPG genre by Amazon alongside New World and Lost Ark, player numbers are strong and feedback is solid. That said, plenty of concerns cropped up in and around the early access launch. While some have been addressed, others are still under the microscope.

“Right now, we are focused on addressing the biggest player-reported issues,” NCSoft and Amazon write. “As we forge ahead, we’ll continue to listen, adapt, and pour our passion into making this a special experience for you, the players who make it all possible.” Some launch problems have already been fixed, too, but there’s still plenty of work to be done.

The team already knows that plenty of Throne and Liberty’s servers are experiencing disconnects and service instability, with a plan in place to fix it. “All of these issues are related to the same cause which we’re working to address,” Amazon writes. The number of server disconnects has already dropped, but the demand created by players still created a bottleneck. “The Gate Servers were getting hammered by the number of logins which put them in a state that wouldn’t allow players to connect or stay connected to the World Servers.” Since then services have been scaled up, so more and more players can jump in at once.

If you were met with the ‘Unable to create character on the server (10)’ message, it turns out this was slightly misleading. According to Amazon, worlds at their character creation cap weren’t updating this information quickly enough, so it appeared as though there was an error when the world was simply full instead.

To combat this, world servers will have their caps increased periodically. Amazon knows it’s “inconvenient to wait if you’re trying to play on the same servers as your friends,” but says server caps are a balancing act to help make sure queues don’t become overwhelming.

If your friends list has disappeared or friend requests have remained on screen indefinitely, Amazon says it’s still looking into the issue and will report any changes. Some Steam Early Access servers also had issues with isolated auction houses. However, attempting to consolidate them led to more issues like the inability to post items, items appearing sold that weren’t, and delayed Lucent delivery. Luckily though this appears to be fixed, as Amazon managed to identify the “root cause.”

If your custom settings like key bindings, realm preferences, and characters have vanished you don’t need to worry. Amazon says that “no data has been lost and your character is still there, you just can’t see it due to being defaulted to the wrong region.” This is due to congested backend servers, with more of these servers being implemented fixing the problem for some of you, but not everyone.

With Amazon’s newest MMO already raking in around 300,000 players a day on Steam, you’ll want to keep an eye on the Throne and Liberty server status. There have already been some sizable chunks of downtime, with more on the way I’m sure.

