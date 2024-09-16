We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Throne and Liberty morphs and how to get them

Throne and Liberty morphs are your equivalent to mounts in NCSoft’s MMO, and we’ve got a handy list of all morphs and how to unlock them.

A Shadow Lion, one of the Throne and Liberty morphs available via the early access pack.
What are all the Throne and Liberty morphs? While most MMOs typically include mounts to navigate their worlds, NCSoft’s Throne and Liberty lets you transform into mystical beasts that can dash, glide, and swim across Solisium at the press of a button.

Morphs are the best way to get around in Throne and Liberty, letting you descend from high places, reach remote islands, and even flee from danger in the free PC game. Most morphs are effectively cosmetic skins, but certain ones provide unique effects. So, whether you’d prefer to transform into a saber-toothed tiger, a unicorn rabbit, or an otter wearing a hat, here are all the Throne and Liberty morphs and how to unlock them.

How to get morphs in Throne and Liberty

You can earn morphs by completing certain quests or reaching milestones on the Throne and Liberty battle pass.

While you might have your heart set on a specific morph, unlocking new ones will accrue growth points to level up core attributes like movement speed, acceleration rate, and stamina cost, so collecting them is well worth your time. The amount of growth points you receive from each morph varies according to their rarity, so we’ve included them here so you can decide which morphs to prioritize in the RPG game.

All Throne and Liberty morphs

Here are all the morphs in Throne and Liberty:

A Phantom Skoll, a rare Throne and Liberty morph that can glide effortlessly across the land.

Dash Morphs

Morph How to get Growth points
Ancient Taion Complete the Temple of Slaughter dungeon 15
Arkhan Diatrima Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent 3
Beak Diatrima Complete the Tyrant’s Isle dungeons 15
Fenrian Skoll Defeat Kowazan and Lycan Kowazan world bosses 15
Fierce Taion Defeat Taedal’s Tower floor 20 15
Fluffy Almiraz TBA 3
Ghost Grimchaser TBA 3
Ghost Skoll Defeat Chernobog world boss 15
Iron Hound TBA 3
Iron Skoll Complete the Lift the Moonlight Spell dynamic event in Grayclaw Forest at night 15
Lightning Purpuma Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent 3
Mystic Purpuma Complete the Requiem of Light dynamic event in Shattered Temple 15
Phantom Skoll Purchase the Stonegard’s Wilderness Package from the Special Shop 3
Pompom TBA 3
Proud Taion TBA 3
Radiant Wolf Purchase deluxe or ultimate early access pack. TBA
Rosette Purpuma TBA 3
Ruffle Diatrima Complete the quest “Investigate Chief Terror Bird Nest” in chapter four 15
Saber Taion TBA 10
Sap Almiraz TBA 3
Shadow Lion Purchase standard, deluxe, or ultimate early access pack. TBA
Shadow Purpuma TBA 10
Shadow Skoll Complete the quest “At Henry’s Grave” in chapter two 3
Talon Diatrima TBA 3
Wild Skoll Starter dash morph 10
Winter Almiraz Purchase the Pioneer of Solisium early access pack 3

The Unicorn Wolpertinger, a Throne and Liberty morph that resembles a winged rabbit that can glide through the air.

Glide Morphs

Morph How to get Growth points
Amarian Ferthur Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent 3
Bald Eagle Starter glide morph 30
Common Raven Complete the “Finding the Infiltration Route” exploration quest in Akidu Valley 15
Emperor Eagle Complete the Operation: Talisman Delivery dynamic event in Akidu Valley 15
Flos Ferthur Purchase the Stonegard’s Wilderness Package from the Special Shop 3
Ghost Raven TBA 3
Hazel Ferthur TBA 3
Monarch Raven Defeat Ahzreil world boss 15
Morrigan Raven Defeat Queen Bellandir archboss at the Sandworm Lair in Daemonus 15
Noble Eagle Complete “The Bloodthirsty Monster” exploration quest in Butcher’s Canyon 15
Radiant Swan Purchase standard, deluxe, or ultimate early access pack. TBA
Raging Eagle Defeat Excavator-9 world boss 15
Sable Cygnus Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent 3
Seraph Cygnus TBA 3
Shadow Wyvern Purchase ultimate early access pack. TBA
Snow Cygnus Complete Dark Destroyers dynamic event in Ruins of Turayne 15
Storm Raven Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent 3
Unicorn Wolpertinger TBA 3
Velvet Raven Complete Taedal’s Tower floor ten 15
White Cygnus Complete “Measuring Cooperation” exploration quest in Daybreak Shore 15

The Ghost Tsarca, a shark-like Throne and Liberty morph that can help you swim across bodies of water.

Swim Morphs

Morph How to get Growth points
Astra Lutrang TBA 3
Frost Lutrang Defeat Tevent archboss at Tevent Temple in the Ruins of Turayne 15
Geode Dracoryft Turtle Defeat Nirma world boss 15
Ghost Tsarca TBA 3
Golden Lutrang Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent 3
Kartus Merlapin TBA 3
Opal Dracoryft Turtle Complete the “Miserable Record of Despair” exploration quest in Syleus’ Abyss 15
Radiant Otter Purchase standard, deluxe, or ultimate early access pack. TBA
Roving Lutrang Starter swim morph 3
Russet Lutrang Complete the “A Sailor’s Letter” exploration quest in Windhill Shores 15
Shadow Shark Purchase ultimate early access pack. TBA
Stone Dracoryft Turtle Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent 3
Spinel Dracoryft Turtle Purchase the Stonegard’s Wilderness Package from the Special Shop 3
White Lutrang Complete the “Ecosystem in the Jungle” exploration quest in the Tyrant’s Isle dungeon 15

Now that you’ve collected all the Throne and Liberty morphs, it’s time to take to the sky, sea, and land with exclusive rewards from Throne and Liberty Twitch drops. We’ve also got a Throne and Liberty weapon tier list for the discerning fighter, plus the latest Throne and Liberty codes for the additional resources required to craft them. Finally, check out our Throne and Liberty preview for our expedition across Solisium.

