All Throne and Liberty morphs and how to get them

What are all the Throne and Liberty morphs? While most MMOs typically include mounts to navigate their worlds, NCSoft’s Throne and Liberty lets you transform into mystical beasts that can dash, glide, and swim across Solisium at the press of a button.

Morphs are the best way to get around in Throne and Liberty, letting you descend from high places, reach remote islands, and even flee from danger in the free PC game. Most morphs are effectively cosmetic skins, but certain ones provide unique effects. So, whether you’d prefer to transform into a saber-toothed tiger, a unicorn rabbit, or an otter wearing a hat, here are all the Throne and Liberty morphs and how to unlock them.

How to get morphs in Throne and Liberty

You can earn morphs by completing certain quests or reaching milestones on the Throne and Liberty battle pass.

While you might have your heart set on a specific morph, unlocking new ones will accrue growth points to level up core attributes like movement speed, acceleration rate, and stamina cost, so collecting them is well worth your time. The amount of growth points you receive from each morph varies according to their rarity, so we’ve included them here so you can decide which morphs to prioritize in the RPG game.

All Throne and Liberty morphs

Here are all the morphs in Throne and Liberty:

Dash Morphs

Morph How to get Growth points Ancient Taion Complete the Temple of Slaughter dungeon 15 Arkhan Diatrima Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent 3 Beak Diatrima Complete the Tyrant’s Isle dungeons 15 Fenrian Skoll Defeat Kowazan and Lycan Kowazan world bosses 15 Fierce Taion Defeat Taedal’s Tower floor 20 15 Fluffy Almiraz TBA 3 Ghost Grimchaser TBA 3 Ghost Skoll Defeat Chernobog world boss 15 Iron Hound TBA 3 Iron Skoll Complete the Lift the Moonlight Spell dynamic event in Grayclaw Forest at night 15 Lightning Purpuma Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent 3 Mystic Purpuma Complete the Requiem of Light dynamic event in Shattered Temple 15 Phantom Skoll Purchase the Stonegard’s Wilderness Package from the Special Shop 3 Pompom TBA 3 Proud Taion TBA 3 Radiant Wolf Purchase deluxe or ultimate early access pack. TBA Rosette Purpuma TBA 3 Ruffle Diatrima Complete the quest “Investigate Chief Terror Bird Nest” in chapter four 15 Saber Taion TBA 10 Sap Almiraz TBA 3 Shadow Lion Purchase standard, deluxe, or ultimate early access pack. TBA Shadow Purpuma TBA 10 Shadow Skoll Complete the quest “At Henry’s Grave” in chapter two 3 Talon Diatrima TBA 3 Wild Skoll Starter dash morph 10 Winter Almiraz Purchase the Pioneer of Solisium early access pack 3

Glide Morphs

Morph How to get Growth points Amarian Ferthur Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent 3 Bald Eagle Starter glide morph 30 Common Raven Complete the “Finding the Infiltration Route” exploration quest in Akidu Valley 15 Emperor Eagle Complete the Operation: Talisman Delivery dynamic event in Akidu Valley 15 Flos Ferthur Purchase the Stonegard’s Wilderness Package from the Special Shop 3 Ghost Raven TBA 3 Hazel Ferthur TBA 3 Monarch Raven Defeat Ahzreil world boss 15 Morrigan Raven Defeat Queen Bellandir archboss at the Sandworm Lair in Daemonus 15 Noble Eagle Complete “The Bloodthirsty Monster” exploration quest in Butcher’s Canyon 15 Radiant Swan Purchase standard, deluxe, or ultimate early access pack. TBA Raging Eagle Defeat Excavator-9 world boss 15 Sable Cygnus Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent 3 Seraph Cygnus TBA 3 Shadow Wyvern Purchase ultimate early access pack. TBA Snow Cygnus Complete Dark Destroyers dynamic event in Ruins of Turayne 15 Storm Raven Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent 3 Unicorn Wolpertinger TBA 3 Velvet Raven Complete Taedal’s Tower floor ten 15 White Cygnus Complete “Measuring Cooperation” exploration quest in Daybreak Shore 15

Swim Morphs

Morph How to get Growth points Astra Lutrang TBA 3 Frost Lutrang Defeat Tevent archboss at Tevent Temple in the Ruins of Turayne 15 Geode Dracoryft Turtle Defeat Nirma world boss 15 Ghost Tsarca TBA 3 Golden Lutrang Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent 3 Kartus Merlapin TBA 3 Opal Dracoryft Turtle Complete the “Miserable Record of Despair” exploration quest in Syleus’ Abyss 15 Radiant Otter Purchase standard, deluxe, or ultimate early access pack. TBA Roving Lutrang Starter swim morph 3 Russet Lutrang Complete the “A Sailor’s Letter” exploration quest in Windhill Shores 15 Shadow Shark Purchase ultimate early access pack. TBA Stone Dracoryft Turtle Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent 3 Spinel Dracoryft Turtle Purchase the Stonegard’s Wilderness Package from the Special Shop 3 White Lutrang Complete the “Ecosystem in the Jungle” exploration quest in the Tyrant’s Isle dungeon 15

