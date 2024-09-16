All Throne and Liberty morphs and how to get them

What are all the Throne and Liberty morphs? While most MMOs typically include mounts to navigate their worlds, NCSoft’s Throne and Liberty lets you transform into mystical beasts that can dash, glide, and swim across Solisium at the press of a button.
Morphs are the best way to get around in Throne and Liberty, letting you descend from high places, reach remote islands, and even flee from danger in the free PC game. Most morphs are effectively cosmetic skins, but certain ones provide unique effects. So, whether you’d prefer to transform into a saber-toothed tiger, a unicorn rabbit, or an otter wearing a hat, here are all the Throne and Liberty morphs and how to unlock them.
How to get morphs in Throne and Liberty
You can earn morphs by completing certain quests or reaching milestones on the Throne and Liberty battle pass.
While you might have your heart set on a specific morph, unlocking new ones will accrue growth points to level up core attributes like movement speed, acceleration rate, and stamina cost, so collecting them is well worth your time. The amount of growth points you receive from each morph varies according to their rarity, so we’ve included them here so you can decide which morphs to prioritize in the RPG game.
All Throne and Liberty morphs
Here are all the morphs in Throne and Liberty:
Dash Morphs
|Morph
|How to get
|Growth points
|Ancient Taion
|Complete the Temple of Slaughter dungeon
|15
|Arkhan Diatrima
|Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent
|3
|Beak Diatrima
|Complete the Tyrant’s Isle dungeons
|15
|Fenrian Skoll
|Defeat Kowazan and Lycan Kowazan world bosses
|15
|Fierce Taion
|Defeat Taedal’s Tower floor 20
|15
|Fluffy Almiraz
|TBA
|3
|Ghost Grimchaser
|TBA
|3
|Ghost Skoll
|Defeat Chernobog world boss
|15
|Iron Hound
|TBA
|3
|Iron Skoll
|Complete the Lift the Moonlight Spell dynamic event in Grayclaw Forest at night
|15
|Lightning Purpuma
|Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent
|3
|Mystic Purpuma
|Complete the Requiem of Light dynamic event in Shattered Temple
|15
|Phantom Skoll
|Purchase the Stonegard’s Wilderness Package from the Special Shop
|3
|Pompom
|TBA
|3
|Proud Taion
|TBA
|3
|Radiant Wolf
|Purchase deluxe or ultimate early access pack.
|TBA
|Rosette Purpuma
|TBA
|3
|Ruffle Diatrima
|Complete the quest “Investigate Chief Terror Bird Nest” in chapter four
|15
|Saber Taion
|TBA
|10
|Sap Almiraz
|TBA
|3
|Shadow Lion
|Purchase standard, deluxe, or ultimate early access pack.
|TBA
|Shadow Purpuma
|TBA
|10
|Shadow Skoll
|Complete the quest “At Henry’s Grave” in chapter two
|3
|Talon Diatrima
|TBA
|3
|Wild Skoll
|Starter dash morph
|10
|Winter Almiraz
|Purchase the Pioneer of Solisium early access pack
|3
Glide Morphs
|Morph
|How to get
|Growth points
|Amarian Ferthur
|Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent
|3
|Bald Eagle
|Starter glide morph
|30
|Common Raven
|Complete the “Finding the Infiltration Route” exploration quest in Akidu Valley
|15
|Emperor Eagle
|Complete the Operation: Talisman Delivery dynamic event in Akidu Valley
|15
|Flos Ferthur
|Purchase the Stonegard’s Wilderness Package from the Special Shop
|3
|Ghost Raven
|TBA
|3
|Hazel Ferthur
|TBA
|3
|Monarch Raven
|Defeat Ahzreil world boss
|15
|Morrigan Raven
|Defeat Queen Bellandir archboss at the Sandworm Lair in Daemonus
|15
|Noble Eagle
|Complete “The Bloodthirsty Monster” exploration quest in Butcher’s Canyon
|15
|Radiant Swan
|Purchase standard, deluxe, or ultimate early access pack.
|TBA
|Raging Eagle
|Defeat Excavator-9 world boss
|15
|Sable Cygnus
|Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent
|3
|Seraph Cygnus
|TBA
|3
|Shadow Wyvern
|Purchase ultimate early access pack.
|TBA
|Snow Cygnus
|Complete Dark Destroyers dynamic event in Ruins of Turayne
|15
|Storm Raven
|Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent
|3
|Unicorn Wolpertinger
|TBA
|3
|Velvet Raven
|Complete Taedal’s Tower floor ten
|15
|White Cygnus
|Complete “Measuring Cooperation” exploration quest in Daybreak Shore
|15
Swim Morphs
|Morph
|How to get
|Growth points
|Astra Lutrang
|TBA
|3
|Frost Lutrang
|Defeat Tevent archboss at Tevent Temple in the Ruins of Turayne
|15
|Geode Dracoryft Turtle
|Defeat Nirma world boss
|15
|Ghost Tsarca
|TBA
|3
|Golden Lutrang
|Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent
|3
|Kartus Merlapin
|TBA
|3
|Opal Dracoryft Turtle
|Complete the “Miserable Record of Despair” exploration quest in Syleus’ Abyss
|15
|Radiant Otter
|Purchase standard, deluxe, or ultimate early access pack.
|TBA
|Roving Lutrang
|Starter swim morph
|3
|Russet Lutrang
|Complete the “A Sailor’s Letter” exploration quest in Windhill Shores
|15
|Shadow Shark
|Purchase ultimate early access pack.
|TBA
|Stone Dracoryft Turtle
|Purchase from the Special Shop for 800 Lucent
|3
|Spinel Dracoryft Turtle
|Purchase the Stonegard’s Wilderness Package from the Special Shop
|3
|White Lutrang
|Complete the “Ecosystem in the Jungle” exploration quest in the Tyrant’s Isle dungeon
|15
