This sentence will no doubt send many MMORPG fans into a blind panic, but here goes: Amazon Games has revealed that the upcoming release of Throne and Liberty has been delayed. But wait, the news isn’t all bad – the online fantasy game’s push back is only by a couple of weeks, and it’ll be worth the extra wait, as vital improvements are being made and new content is being added – including fishing.

I know you’ve all waited ever so patiently for the Throne and Liberty release date to arrive, and having to wait for any period of time longer will of course be frustrating. However, Amazon has unveiled a tasty list of new features that will hit the free MMO that certainly sweeten the deal.

Based on feedback from its recent open beta, Throne and Liberty is going to take a bit more time to improve three core areas of the game: combat, early-game progression, and guilds.

Camera movement during combat and the “intuitiveness of tab-targeting” are both getting another look, and changes are being made to the timing of skill acquisition to give early game players a bit more variety when it comes to buildcrafting. The other big tweak regarding the early game revolves around leveling, because many open beta players reported that they felt “overwhelmed by the amount of systems that they were quickly introduced to” in the opening hours of Throne and Liberty. As for guilds, they’re receiving an expanded tagging system so that you can better find the right group for you to join.

All these improvements sound grand, but it’s the brand new features that are really interesting.

Your Amatois – they are those slightly weird but extremely useful crocheted companions that can follow you around – now have their own individual expeditions they can embark on if they’re not accompanying you. There are also going to be some new skill specializations to give you even more choices for combat.

Three will also be two new lifeskills added to Throne and Liberty – cooking and fishing. Recipes you create by cooking will have meaningful in-game effects spread across attack, defense, life, and utility. Then there’s fishing, which over the years has achieved ‘Can you pet the dog?’ levels of status as a great videogame mechanic and meme. It sounds like it’s just a fun minigame for now, but I don’t think anyone will complain about its presence.

To make sure it has time to implement all these changes, Throne and Liberty will now release on Tuesday, October 1, with early access starting on Thursday, September 26. This constitutes a delay of only two weeks, which is more than acceptable given the amount of new features players will get to enjoy at launch in return.

