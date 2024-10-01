If you’re planning on dipping into Amazon’s new free-to-play MMORPG, Throne and Liberty, you’ll have the best experience if using an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 graphics card. The inclusion of DLSS 3 Super Resolution and Frame Generation will boost performance substantially at all resolutions, leaving all other graphics cards playing second fiddle.

I tested Throne and Libery recently on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, and it’s safe to say that performance is incredible with DLSS 3 enabled. While there were some initial wobbles while the shaders were installed, which took longer than I would have liked, the rest of my time with the game was exceptional from a performance perspective. So, if you have one of the best graphics cards on the market from Nvidia, it’s well worth taking it for a test drive in Throne and Liberty.

Throne and Liberty was released on October 1, 2024, after a short early access period for those who were willing to pay for the privilege, as well as some additional in-game goodies. Nvidia threw the full suite of DLSS features at the MMORPG meaning anyone with an RTX 40-series graphics card will have access to the best performance possible.

That being said, Nvidia DLSS still caters to cards outside of the RTX 40-series, but you won’t have access to Frame Generation. For Nvidia GeForce GTX or AMD graphics cards, AMD FSR 2.0 is present to offer FidelityFX Super Resolution, but its version of Frame Generation is locked to FSR 3.0 and later.

From my time with the game so far, I’m genuinely quite blown away by the graphical fidelity and performance of this MMORPG. For as long as I can remember, massively multiplayer online games typically compromised on the graphics to ensure rock-solid performance and general stability. In Throne and Liberty, no such compromises are made and you get a beautiful-looking game that runs as smooth as butter.

I’ll have my full guide to the best Throne and Liberty settings soon, but on my testing rig which features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and Intel Core i7-11700F, I see a 137 fps average and 1% lows of 78 fps with the settings cranked up to Epic and DLSS Super Resolution (Quality mode) and Frame Generation both enabled at 2,560 x 1,440.

Given that the Throne and Liberty system requirements are quite low, it’s no great surprise to see this level of performance with high-end hardware. If you’re in the process of picking parts for a new rig to play Throne and Liberty, we can show you how to build a gaming PC with our step-by-step guide.