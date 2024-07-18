You can play Amazon MMO Throne and Liberty’s open beta right now

This summer is, for many MMORPG players, already going to be taken up with Final Fantasy 14’s latest expansion, Dawntrail, which, in our review, we praised for delivering “some of the game’s best dungeons and trials yet alongside a compelling story.” Still, there’s plenty of excitement around other, less established MMOs, like the quickly approaching Amazon and Ncsoft collaboation, Throne and Liberty. While its September 17 launch is still a little ways off, players eager to get a first look at the project ahead of this autumn can now do so thanks to the beginning of an open beta period set to run from today until next Tuesday July 23.

Throne and Liberty is a take on the MMORPG that focuses on open world exploration, appears to emphasize its PvP systems, and features a never ending war whose destructive effects transform the landscape. It’s also visually lush, appearing to lean into spectacle in a way that should appeal to audiences searching for a more graphically impressive MMO.

Throne and Liberty’s open beta, which starts today, looks to give curious players a decent taste of what to expect from the game’s final launch. While progress made during the beta won’t carry over, players can hop into the preview version to check out a portion of Throne and Liberty’s environments, try out its PvE and PvP combat, and take part in larger scale fights against bosses and through conquest battles.

To take part in Throne and Liberty’s open beta, head on over to its Steam page right here. More details on the beta are also available here.

Otherwise, you can find other options by taking a look at our favorite single-player MMOs and fantasy games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.