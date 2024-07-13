FF14 Dawntrail is now out in full force. WoW The War Within is coming fast over the horizon. But landing right between the two genre titans, new Amazon MMORPG Throne and Liberty is hoping to catch your eye with an open beta available to everyone. Running for just shy of a week, the Throne and Liberty beta is available across America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. If you’ve been curious to try the new MMO ahead of its launch in September, now is a great chance to see what it does differently.

Our recent Throne and Liberty preview found that it does a good job of taking some of the more dull, established systems found in the best MMORPGs and making them feel fresh and interesting, but the preview setting meant we weren’t able to get a real sense of the ‘massive’ side of the equation. Hopefully, that’s something that will be much easier to experience with the Throne and Liberty open beta, which will see plenty of players jumping in to try out the latest challenger from Amazon.

The open beta for the fantasy MMORPG will include dynamic events that run every three hours. During these, certain regions on the map will play host to a range of PvE, PvP, and Guild events, with activities including hunting contests and lantern seed festivals. For more grand-scale events, you can look forward to daily conquest battles beginning on Saturday July 20 that will take place at 8pm local server time, along with arch boss fights that will also begin on the Saturday and take place at 7pm local server time.

Sadly, we won’t get to see the colossal Castle Siege battles that support player counts into the thousands – we spoke to the globalization design manager about the game’s vast-scale PvP battles, and why you shouldn’t be scared away if PvP isn’t your thing, in a Throne and Liberty interview at the recent Summer Game Fest event. Nevertheless, you should still be able to get a good feel for the sheer size on offer, along with other standout features such as its dual-weapon loadout system and the ability to transform into various animals.

The Throne and Liberty open beta takes place from Thursday July 18 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST through Tuesday July 23 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST. You’ll be able to pre-download the beta beginning Tuesday July 16 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST. If you link your platform account to your Amazon Games ID, you’ll also get the Shadow Mayhem Amitoi and the Radiant Charm Amitoi when the full game launches on Tuesday September 17.

