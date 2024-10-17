As Throne and Liberty slides out of its launch window and into regular service, the new Amazon Games and NCSoft MMORPG prepares its next major update. The Throne and Liberty patch notes for update 1.3.0 have arrived, and include improved rewards for dynamic events, a random dungeon queue, and an end to unrestricted, free server transfers. The developer also addresses players who were mistakenly able to move from early access servers to full launch ones, saying they’ll be returned to their old homes.

Throne and Liberty update 1.3.0 brings lots of change to the massive-scale world of Amazon’s latest MMORPG project. The developer is currently in the process of rolling out the update, with Throne and Liberty servers down for maintenance at the time of writing – once they return, patch 1.3.0 will be live.

In the patch, you’ll find a new option to matchmake into a random dungeon – this should help you to find players, as they’ll no longer have to be specifically lining up for the same dungeon as you to join. Additionally, the bonus health and damage buff when matchmaking for dungeons with random players has been boosted from 5% to 10%, and players will no longer be able to boot party members out during active boss fights, which should help prevent trolls.

The rewards for completing dynamic events have been boosted “to better match the effort made by players.” Conversely, you’ll now only be able to take on monster-hunting guild contracts once per day. The crafting recipe for Rare Blank Lithographs has been reworked, and now uses a ‘Precious Enchanted Ink’ that combines the previous two varieties of the resource.

Notably, if you’ve been hopping around between servers, you’ll no longer be able to do so freely – the Throne and Liberty free server transfer promotion has come to an end, and a 30-day cooldown timer has now been implemented between transfers, so make sure you’re ready to commit if you decide to change the server you’re currently playing on.

Amazon Games also notes that “on October 8, for a brief period of time, players on early access servers were able to transfer to full launch servers. This was unintended and we have added parameters to help prevent this from being possible in the future. In addition, all early access players who transferred to a full launch server will be transferred back to early access servers upon next login.”

Throne and Liberty update 1.3.0 launches on Thursday October 17, following server downtime for maintenance that is expected to last for six hours. You can browse the full details courtesy of Amazon Games and NCSoft, which include additional bug fixes, localization improvements, and other tweaks.

