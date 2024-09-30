It feels that with every free game, there’s a monetization slider that needs to be nudged to the correct spot for the title to thrive. This nebulous graph can go all the way from containing no microtransactions to being littered with them. New MMO Throne and Liberty seems to fall somewhere in the middle, containing plenty of areas where you can spend your cash but with the developer promising that no purchases are essential and everything can be earned for free. With the community hotly debating exactly where T&L falls, we got the chance to talk to Amazon Games globalization design manager Danuel Lafuente about how the game is attempting to handle any accusations that it’s pay-to-win.

The key goal that Amazon Games and NCSoft appear to be aiming for with their approach to monetization in Throne and Liberty is player choice. Neither wants its fans to be pigeonholed into playing the MMORPG a certain way or being forced to spend money. “We wanted a game where anyone, whether they choose to spend money or not, can fully immerse themselves in the game’s rich world and content,” Lafuente tells us. “If you choose not to spend a dime, you can earn premium currency in-game through various activities, from collecting rare drops to sell to other players on the auction house to acquisition via PvP rewards.”

This currency is Lucent, something you can earn in-game but also can purchase outright through the Throne and Liberty store. “With this earned currency, you’ll have the freedom to unlock cosmetics, leveling passes, battle passes, and more—everything that would typically be locked behind a paywall in other games,” he explains.

While it is true that it’s possible to get Lucent through play, the temptation must still be there to buy it outright to quickly facilitate purchases which would otherwise take time. Notably, the game’s auction house is a way to skip grinds through using premium currency, a feature that proved so unpopular in titles like Diablo 3 it was eventually removed. Many of the game’s core systems require various upgrade crafting materials, such as leveling up weapons and skills, which can all be bought and sold through auctions. Or you could just hop over everything and simply buy gear, should that be what you want to do.

Though this shouldn’t be a problem at the game’s launch as there will be fewer players able to commit themselves to the grind to sell items for Lucent on the auction house. As the game progresses the risk is that this could become a primary way of gearing up, instead of actually engaging with the game’s systems. For its part, however, Amazon Games appears unconcerned, with Lafuente stating that it will “focus on building a fair, sustainable free-to-play experience.”

Throne and Liberty is out now for early access supporters and will launch fully for free on Tuesday October 1. If you’d like to make up your own mind about the game’s monetization, head over to Steam to learn more.

