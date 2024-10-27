Once you get into an MMO’s endgame, that’s when the best gear starts showing up. Whether you’re grinding, crafting, or fighting the toughest bosses available, there are plenty of ways to get on top. For Throne and Liberty, it’s the world-spawning Arch Bosses. Appearing once a week, they’re tough and grueling encounters that entire servers can get involved in. Therein lies the problem, though, as the sheer volume of players in one place at one time has already caused issues.

The first Throne and Liberty Arch Boss hasn’t gone down well. Meant to be imposing world events where players work together for loot, the MMORPG’s initial foray into the activity was met with myriad disruptions. Disconnects, lost drops, and server lag plagued the player-crowded event.

“We are actively monitoring stability issues resulting from a massive number of players participating in the first spawns of Queen Bellandir on some realms,” the official Throne and Liberty game status account writes.

“Due to the significance of this event and the thrill of fighting an Arch Boss, we will schedule additional appearances of Queen Bellandir if a server is unable to participate due to technical issues. Thanks for your patience.”

Queen Bellandir is the game’s first Arch Boss, as outlined on the Throne and Liberty roadmap. Early Access players were able to fight them on Monday October 21 without any major problems, but the full rollout on Saturday October 26 was nowhere nearly as smooth.

Arch Bosses only appear once weekly at a specific location, with Queen Bellandir spawning at the northwest part of Sandworm Lair. You can grab a lot of unique loot from the fight, but Throne and Liberty’s servers clearly couldn’t handle the sheer amount of players going for the boss.

One player posted to Reddit to show their Queen Bellandir experience, and it wasn’t good. A large group of players just stood around the sandworm, only for there to be a disconnect from the server. “It’s Shai Hulud from Temu,” user ‘SneakyBadAss’ writes. “I expected a massive worm.”

Others report losing weapon drops, players unable to rejoin the fight after disconnecting, and not enough portals for the sheer number of people involved. NCSoft clearly wants to incentivize large-scale interactions by having these Arch Boss fights happen once a week, but the servers need some work to support it. At least you can expect some extra Queen Bellandir fights in the meantime, if your server couldn’t handle it.

There’s just one problem: the next Arch Boss, Tevent, is appearing on Wednesday October 30. There’s a lot of unique loot to try to grab here as well, but if the servers struggle again, NCSoft could run into a backlog of Arch Bosses that need reworking.

If you’re deep in Amazon and NCSoft’s newest MMO and want some help, we’ve put together all the best Throne and Liberty weapons, alongside exactly how to get all the Throne and Liberty morphs.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.