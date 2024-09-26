The long-awaited Throne and Liberty launch has finally arrived, with early access now kicking off ahead of the full release date, and there’s already lots to uncover across Solisium. Naturally, that raises questions about how updates will be rolled out to players, so developer NCSoft details its plans for the first few months, and they’re packed with events and features to look forward to.

With the Throne and Liberty early access release time upon us, it’s important to note that the rollout of new features throughout October will be staggered across early access and full launch servers. Essentially, that means you’ll see the same schedule whichever server you’re on, but that players starting Throne of Liberty early will see the first run of updates a few days before those waiting for the full launch of the MMORPG.

NCSoft and Amazon Games are planning regular updates, with multiple smaller features every month leading to major releases every three or four months that offer a more dramatic shift. The team notes that it’s also aiming to bring forward “changes that improve the overall experience without jeopardizing the player journey, such as quality of life updates, as quickly as possible.” Some seasonal content, such as the incoming Halloween event, will also be released at the same time globally as on Korean servers.

October will see a very consistent stream of new additions, with new milestones becoming available almost every day. New Boonstones and Riftstones will become available as the month progresses, giving guilds more ways to challenge one another in PvP events. You’ll also see numerous field bosses begin to appear periodically over the course of October, culminating in the arrival of two powerful archbosses.

Queen Bellandir can spawn from Monday October 21 on early access servers, and Saturday October 26 on full launch servers. Tevent, meanwhile, will start to show up on Friday October 25 for early access players, and Wednesday October 30 on the full launch side. These especially strong opponents have a weekly drop cap, offering very impactful gear rewards that you can claim by defeating them once each per week.

With that first month allowing time for guilds to form and find their footing, November brings more dramatic, large-scale encounters. The vast castle siege mode will see the reigning guild attempting to defend Stoneguard Castle against multiple other factions contending to claim it for themselves. These 45-minute contests are a real showcase of Throne and Liberty’s large-scale battles.

Also landing in November will be the first season of the PvP arena, and a ‘tax delivery’ event. This sees the Castle’s ruling guild “choosing one player to transform into a Tax Delivery Golem.” Defended by their compatriots, this golem must travel from Vienta Village to Stoneguard Castle without being intercepted by rival factions. Succeed, and you’ll earn a large wealth of Sollant and Lucent, along with the Commander’s Logistics chest.

If you’re more of a PvE player, Amazon Games notes that it is “tentatively planning” to release two-star co-op dungeons in November. However, it notes that tier two gear will not be introduced at the same time, the way it was handled in Korea. Rounding out the year in December will be Throne and Liberty’s first major update – although you’ll have to wait until closer to the time to learn exactly what we’ll see then.

