If you’ve been struggling to get onto the Throne and Liberty server you want, life should now be a little smoother. The free MMORPG from NCSoft and Amazon Games has seen peak player counts of around 300,000 on Steam each day since its full launch on Tuesday October 1. That pushes it into the top five most-played games on the Valve store and it also sits at number three globally for revenue. Unfortunately, that popularity comes with server congestion, meaning it’s been tough for players to get into the server they want or create new characters.

With regular Throne and Liberty maintenance resulting in extended periods of server downtime over launch week, you’ll want to make the most of the time you do have to play. With FF14 Dawntrail and WoW The War Within both in the rear-view mirror, many are on the hunt for the next challenger to the pantheon of the best MMORPGs, and the colossal-scale encounters that Throne and Liberty brings to the table certainly give it a distinctive hook.

As it outlines planned improvements and fixes in a new Throne and Liberty developer update, Amazon Games promises that disconnects, server instability, and congestion are at the top of its priority list. Building on this, it announces that it has increased the character creation cap on servers in the North America East region to allow players to transfer in and create new characters. That should make it easier to jump into a populated server and experience the sheer scale of the multiplayer on offer.

The affected servers are: Kastleton, Laslan, Chernobog, Karnix, Magna, Pippin, Xeroth, Amos, Morokai, Whisperion, Benediction. If you’ve been eager to get onto one of these servers – either to join friends, or simply to get into the action among some of the most populated communities Throne and Liberty has to offer – you should now be able to. With free Throne and Liberty server transfers allowing you to jump between realms twice a day during this initial launch window, you’ll have plenty of freedom to move if you want.

Just starting out? Getting your character right can be quite important, even from early in the game, so be sure to check the best Throne and Liberty builds to make sure you’re heading in the direction you want. Then grab the current active Throne and Liberty coupons and codes for free items and more.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.