Launching a new MMO is always a challenge, and Throne and Liberty servers appear to be facing their own set of issues. The NCSoft and Amazon Games fantasy MMORPG arrives for all players as a free Steam game next week, but you can play it right now if you pay for one of its early access supporter packs. Or, at least, you could – except its developer has just pulled the Throne and Liberty servers offline as it works to fix key issues, with an estimated “six hours of downtime” leaving those who’ve paid to play with nothing to do.

The Throne and Liberty launch date has been met with solid reviews and a pretty respectable player peak of 53,000 on Steam – while that’s not quite the gargantuan numbers of a Lost Ark, it’s important to remember that this is just the paid early access period and that it won’t arrive in full as a free Steam game until Tuesday October 1. Unfortunately, it’s not been smooth sailing so far – those attempting to jump in on day one and join one of the early access Throne and Liberty servers have been facing server caps and login issues. Now, an unexpected downtime period means they can’t play at all.

Amazon Games and NCSoft have been quick to respond, raising server population caps and even opening two additional NA East servers and one more in EU Central. Helpfully, players do also get access to two free Throne and Liberty server transfers each day during the launch window. That should help you to log in and get started, although it’s not as much use if you’re hoping to find a guild you can stick with for the long run. An issue preventing Steam players from launching the game was also quickly resolved, although some on Xbox are reporting that they’re still locked out from playing altogether.

As it works to fix early issues, the developer announces this morning that it has taken the Throne and Liberty servers down in order to deploy an update. The outage has already begun as of the time of writing, and Amazon Games says it “expects six hours of downtime with this update.” Naturally, this has left players who paid to jump into the MMORPG during its early access period, with packs beginning at $39.99 / £33.99, feeling a little short-changed.

The Throne and Liberty servers have been down since Friday September 27 at 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST / 10am CEST, with an expected six hours of downtime.

The Throne and Liberty game status account, as well as the corresponding channel in its official discord, report that the issues being resolved include server networking updates, a non-interactable Amitoi expedition map, Lucent appearing to need to be claimed in the storage chest, and missing or incorrect localization on the full-screen map and Amitoi menu. Additionally, the PC version has resolved screen flickering that was occurring on some higher-end Nvidia GPUs even when running up-to-date drivers.

Furthermore, the team also adds that these resolved issues will only roll out with the update on PC – those playing on console will have to wait for “a content patch in the near future” to see the fixes applied.

