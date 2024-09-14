Throne and Liberty servers will be the most important part of the MMORPG’s Western launch. If you can’t even get into the game because of queues and connectivity problems, or find yourself in an almost empty world, it’s going to be hard to give the game a chance. To stand against the might of FF14 and WoW, developer NCSoft has outlined exactly how servers will work come launch. So if you’re excited about this new MMO, it sounds like getting in on day one is going to be really easy.

With Throne and Liberty’s Steam Early Access launch for North America, Europe, and Japan closing in, developers NCSoft and Amazon detail what we can expect from the servers. While much of the world is already exploring Solisium, we’ve not had that chance yet. If you or your friends are jumping into the MMORPG’s early access, though, you’ll be glad to know that everything is going to be incredibly simple.

“At the full launch on Tuesday October 1 we will temporarily restrict characters from transferring off of Early Access Servers to Launch Servers,” NCSoft explains. “Players on Full Launch Servers can transfer (subject to space availability) to either Early Access or other Full Launch Servers without restrictions. We plan to remove the ‘early access’ tags and let players apply to transfer from Early Access to Full Launch Servers when the time is right.”

So while NCSoft plans to let early access and full launch players jump between servers after launch, this feature will remain locked off to early access players, for a short while. NCSoft says it wants to get a feel for server population density before committing to a date when early access players can move servers, but it shouldn’t be too long.

As you find a server that’s best for you and your friends, NCSoft is giving you ample opportunity to move around. From the start of early access on Thursday September 26 to Thursday October 17, every player will get two free server transfer tickets a day. These will expire 24 hours after they’ve been claimed to avoid stockpiling, but NCSoft wants to give you all the chances you need to find a server for you.

“During the free transfer period, you can transfer to eligible realms as frequently as you’d like (subject to the number of tickets claimed). Please be mindful when transferring. If you transfer off a server there is no guarantee you will be able to transfer back to that server if it reaches its population cap.”

After October 17, server transfers will work on a 30-day cooldown and require the game’s premium currency, Lucent. You can buy Lucent through real-world currency, PvP encounters, and selling items in the auction house. The Throne and Liberty premium currency situation has already been outlined by NCSoft, and the developer wants to make sure anyone can the currency. The auction house can be used by everyone to earn Lucent, whether you’re an entirely free player or buying in-game currency.

Much like other MMOs, NCSoft is also going to introduce population caps to Throne and Liberty. “To mitigate queues, we will lock high population servers from allowing new characters to be created. All existing characters can continue to log in. We will announce when character creation locks are being implemented on high population servers, and when they will be unlocked.”

Combine this with the two daily server transfers and you should find it incredibly easy to get started in the game, even if it’s incredibly busy.

