A special pre-launch Throne and Liberty event showing off its large-scale multiplayer has been hampered by network troubles. The new NCSoft and Amazon Games MMORPG is hyping players up for early access by inviting top creators and guilds to duke it out in the Throne and Liberty Siege the Day spectacle, showing off its PvP arenas, conquest battles, and massive castle sieges. Unfortunately, its first day was cut dramatically short.

Streamed live on Twitch, the Throne and Liberty Siege the Day event is a showcase of the colossal competitive multiplayer that promises to be its biggest selling point. With potentially hundreds or even thousands of players involved in its largest modes such as castle sieges and guild battles, Throne and Liberty is operating at a level of scale that most of the best MMORPGs can’t even dream of.

While things got off to a great start, with plenty of high-octane chaos as everyone got to grips with the action, it sadly didn’t last. After just a couple of hours, those competing in the event began to find themselves being unceremoniously booted out of the action. After a few attempts to get things back on track, developer NCSoft called time on the action for the day.

“Unfortunately, due to network configuration difficulties with our event environment, we will not be able to complete the rest of Siege the Day as planned,” it writes. “We are working to resolve these issues and will be coming back tomorrow. Thank you again for your patience and support. We’ll see you soon.”

The good news is that, if you were watching, you should still have had time to claim your Throne and Liberty Twitch drops – and there are more up for grabs when the event resumes later today, Wednesday September 25. So be sure to hop over to Twitch and check it out if you’re curious what it has to offer ahead of the full launch.

The Throne and Liberty early access release date arrives tomorrow, Thursday September 26, with the full launch on Tuesday October 1. Even if you’re not a PvP fan, the game’s globalization design manager Daniel Lafuente tells PCGamesN that there’s plenty of Throne and Liberty PvE to enjoy if that’s what you’re after, and you can fully progress your character that way, so you won’t feel pressured into fighting against other real players.

If you’re jumping in, be sure to check for active Throne and Liberty codes and coupons for bonus goodies, along with our guide to farming Throne and Liberty Runes to upgrade your best gear.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.