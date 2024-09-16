The Throne and Liberty system requirements are wrong on Steam

The Throne and Liberty system requirements on Steam are low. So low, in fact, that an Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card is nowhere to be seen. While MMORPGs tend to sit on the lower end of the scale when it comes to system demands, this didn’t seem right, and thankfully, it isn’t. The Steam page for Throne and Liberty doesn’t match up with the game’s website, so let us take you through what hardware you’ll need to run Amazon’s latest MMO.

As expected, you won’t need the best graphics card to run Throne and Liberty, and you won’t need one of the latest CPUs either, with a quad-core Intel Core i5 7700 listed in the minimum spec.

Here are the Throne and Liberty system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Nivida GeForce RTX 2070 Super CPU Intel Core i5 7700 Intel Core i5 11600K RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 63GB 63GB

The Throne and Liberty minimum requirements differ depending on whether you’re looking at the game’s Steam page or the website. We’re taking the website’s listing as the most accurate here, and they’re substantially more demanding.

You’ll need at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 alongside an Intel Core i5 7700 CPU. You’ll also need 16GB of RAM, double what the Steam page suggests.

As for the Throne and Liberty recommended specs, you’ll need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and an Intel Core i5 11600K. The CPU is the same one listed in the Steam specs, but the graphics card is drastically different. The RAM requirements remain the same at 16GB.

The Throne and Liberty Steam Page currently lists the GTX 960 as the minimum GPU, with the GTX 1660 as recommended. These are noticeably different from what is listed on the website, and while MMOs typically carry lower system requirements, the ones currently listed on Steam are suspiciously low, which is why I’m trusting the ones from the website more in this case.

As for the Throne and Liberty download size, it’s a modest 63GB, although there are no requirements for this to be an SSD. However, we always recommend using one of the best SSDs for gaming to allow for the fastest download times and shorter in-game loading times.

Take our Throne and Liberty PC system requirements benchmark test to answer the question… Can I run Throne and Liberty?