There are few things more frustrating in MMORPGs than getting hit by an enemy attack because you didn’t spot it coming. That’s been an issue for new MMO Throne and Liberty, with some mechanic markers not reliably appearing during more chaotic encounters. The free Steam game from Amazon and NCSoft has made a strong start, bringing in peak player counts of more than 300,000 since its full launch on Tuesday October 1, but servers have just been brought down to deploy the first major post-launch patch.

Throne and Liberty update 1.1.0 includes a number of bug fixes and corrected localization, along with improvements to privacy settings that should stop you from receiving unwanted friend requests. However, the most welcome change for many players enjoying the MMORPG will be one that should make spotting boss mechanics easier. The update will roll out following a planned Throne and Liberty maintenance period of six-hour downtime.

The most notable gameplay change is that boss effects and mechanic markers “should now apply more reliably under high visual effect counts.” With how important successfully navigating and responding to boss mechanics is if you want to succeed in the game’s dungeons, it’s obviously crucial that you can actually pick out the key information quickly even when lots of things are happening at once. Hopefully, this adjustment should make it easier to learn the fights and thus ensure everyone’s runs go more smoothly.

If you’ve set friend requests to be restricted through your privacy settings, this update will also prevent them from reappearing when you relaunch the free Steam game. Some UI bugs and erroneous messages have been resolved, and localization has been improved including corrections for some untranslated sections of text. You’ll also now no longer see the Congratulatory Package in the shop once you’ve claimed it.

Throne and Liberty update 1.1.0 will go live on Thursday October 3 following a planned six-hour downtime, meaning it should launch at 6:30am PDT / 9:30am EDT / 2:30pm BST / 3:30pm CEST.

