Games can become overly complicated very easily, the desire to incorporate a wealth of features working at times to bog down the core concept of a project. This tendency can make even the best strategy games difficult to get into, great entries to the genre like Crusader Kings 3, Civilization 6, or Total War: Pharaoh offering a welcome level of complexity to veteran players but, especially in the case of the first game mentioned above, a steep learning curve for newcomers. Because of this, games that simplify genre design, boiling it down to its foundation, are more than welcome. One of the best recent examples of this approach to design is Thronefall, which has just announced that it’s leaving Early Access on Steam very soon.

Thronefall is a tower defense game that strips the genre down to its basics, tasking players with building up their fortress each day in preparation for waves of enemy attacks when night falls. While it’s already proved the success of its concept in Early Access, the game’s maker, GrizzlyGames, is just about ready to put out a finished version.

When Thronefall hits 1.0, the game will add in a trio of new levels, each with their own specific enemy types, as well as a variety of new equipment, ranging from a battle axe to a ‘bloodwand.’ There will also be three new mutators and 11 perks to unlock, which will help mix up game modes, and all of these additions will come to its Eternal Trials mode. Alongside these new features, GrizzlyGames has continued to balance Thronefall and has worked on new quality of life systems that allow for enemy wave previews and campaign progress resetting.

Thronefall launches its 1.0 version on October 11, 2024. Wishlist it or grab a copy now through its Steam Page right here.

