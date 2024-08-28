Gorgeous strategy game Thronefall is about to get pricier ahead of 1.0

One look at Thronefall is enough to warrant attention. It features a lovely, minimalist art style and a simplified version of the sort of tower defense strategy design popularized by games like Plants vs. Zombies, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, and Defense Grid: The Awakening. All of this comes together to make it one of the most compelling strategy games of the last year. Now, fortunately, Thronefall is also about to leave Early Access for a full version launch, but, along with that, its creator GrizzlyGames has also announced that it plans to increase its price a bit ahead of 1.0.

Thronefall first became available on Steam last summer and, since then, the tower defense game has grown and improved thanks to ongoing work. That process is about to come to an end, though, as noted by GrizzlyGames in a Steam post about its approaching 1.0 launch and accompanying price increase.

The full version is planned to come out soon, with three new maps being added to the game as part of a substantial update. GrizzlyGames writes in a Steam post that it will raise Thronefall’s price before then, though, in order to account for the work put into the game and the timing necessary to offer a launch discount once Early Access ends. “It is very important to us to be transparent about our pricing and we want to give you a heads up early enough to make sure everyone gets a fair deal,” the studio writes.

Accordingly, Thronefall will go from $9.99 USD to $12.99 USD on September 3.

You can grab a copy of Thronefall on Steam for its current price ($9.99 USD / £8.50) right here.

