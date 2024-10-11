Some monarchs are content to lounge around, quaffing ale while shouting for more pheasants to be roasted. In Thronefall you play as a ruler that doesn’t have the luxury of resting, as by day you’ll be building defenses and exploring the world, and by night you’ll be fighting off waves of bloodthirsty foes. Thronefall has already made some considerable waves while in early access but if you’ve been waiting for its full release to jump in, your time is now.

Minimalist is definitely the word to describe Thronefall because it applies not only to its art style, which is beautifully stark, but in how developer GrizzlyGames has approached the game itself. Designed to take things back to basics, it strips back layers of strategy game tropes and adds healthy amounts of hack and slash combat. It may seem similar at first glance to games like Diplomacy is Not an Option and They Are Billions, but it is entirely its own thing.

Thronefall launched into early access back in August of 2023 and now, after a hefty amount of updates, it’s heading out the door marked “full release.” There’s a big patch included too to celebrate the game smashing into its 1.0 version, which has three new levels for you to battle over, a smattering of new equipment, some quality of life changes, a fresh season for the Eternal Trials alternate game mode, and more.

Thronefall is out now and you can save 25% until Friday October 25. If you’d like to find out why 96% of its players recommend it, you can head over to Steam to learn more.

