You should give this indie soulslike a shot while it's cheaper than ever, as a Bloodborne PC port looks unlikely

Over ten years ago, before Dark Souls 3's release and when Elden Ring was just a sick and twisted dream of FromSoftware, Bloodborne was launched on PS4. After a decade, the idea of this exclusive getting improvements for a new generation, or - Great Ones forbid - a PC port, is nothing but a part of a Hunter's Dream. If you've been waiting around, hoping the day will come, I don't have that news - but I do have news that Thymesia, one of the best soulslikes you've not heard of, is cheaper than ever, and it wears its Bloodborne influence on its sleeve.

I can hear you groaning, and hovering over that 'previous tab' button - but don't just yet. Sure, Thymesia isn't Bloodborne, and no, I'm not going to write this and pretend it can fill that nightmarish hole in your heart that a PC port would fulfil, but even if it's not a 1:1 recreation of the locked-to-PS4 soulslike, it's a solid indie that's fairly cheap right now, making it worth playing.

You play as Corvus, donning a fabulously gothic plague doctor costume, who finds himself holding the key to saving the kingdom of Thymesia, which has been overrun with the plague, and must defeat the various monsters parading the streets. Small problem, though - you've forgotten your memories, and you'll need to find a way to recover them to save the world. No pressure.

Thymesia's narrative is wrapped up in lore, alongside the familiar soulslike storytelling device of, well, not telling you anything. It allows you to enjoy the world as much as you'd like, with plenty of secrets to uncover. However, the main draw is the combat, which feels like a blend of Bloodborne and Sekiro, offering fast-paced gameplay that hits hard, but will hit you a lot harder. It is challenging, of course.

Fortunately, you have plenty of tricks up your sleeve, as you're able to absorb the plague from enemies and convert it into weaponry, granting you powerful armaments that can shift you to having the advantage. You also have the ability to transform into your raven form, throwing feathery daggers and becoming swift with the wind, all while upgrading your basic gear as you continue on your adventure.

Thymesia isn't a Bloodborne replacement, and while it wears the inspiration of it like a strong cologne, it's impressive on its own. If you're looking to grab a Steam key for this indie, Thymesia is just $7.62 / £6.09 on Fanatical, a 70% discount that drops it to its lowest price ever, and as someone who played it at launch, it's a real shame that few people have given it a shot.

When you give it a try and fall in love with it as much as I have, you can come back and thank me. Thymesia is a true hidden gem of an experience, and I hope it can relieve some of the Bloodborneless pain you're feeling right now. Grief is an awful thing.