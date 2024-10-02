Darkest Dungeon and its sequel are fantastic turn-based strategy games. Still, their relentlessly grim atmosphere may make venturing into their dripping catacombs and facing off against mind-shattering creatures an unwelcome prospect for some players who prefer their digital combat to occur in less oppressively gloomy settings. Fortunately, a new fantasy tactics RPG game called Thyria has just launched, providing a version of Darkest Dungeon’s side-by-side strategy battles and mind-rending premise that takes place within a slightly friendlier fantasy world.

Thyria is a turn-based strategy and fantasy game where players, as the eponymous character Thyria, put together a team of ‘Guardians’ who dig into the dreams of those living within a cursed village to help them overcome their nightmares. These Guardians belong to 14 different classes, each bringing their own abilities into the nightmare-cleansing, turn-based battles that form a core element of the game. Each of the characters can be customized, their loadout of spells and abilities set by the player before they head into a quest.

Thyria emphasizes exploration as well as combat, with the party setting out across procedurally generated maps where important resources and equipment are found, providing the items necessary for an in-depth crafting system. The world also runs on a day and night cycle that changes how tough enemies are and the ways in which they behave when encountered, lending an extra layer of consideration to exploration and combat.

Thyria is out now. It’s also 40% off on Steam to celebrate its launch, which brings its price down to $9.59 USD / £8.09. Grab a copy right here.

Or, if you’d rather find other options like Thyria to check out, we have you covered with our picks for the top turn-based strategy games and RPG games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.