If you imagine a game all about building a settlement with a ton of beavers, you’re no doubt thinking about something far more rustic than Timberborn. This city builder lets you put together huge metropolises that span massive areas of a post-apocalypse Earth, all with a beavery twist. Still in early access, it’s just launched one of its biggest updates yet, with water its standout feature.

The Wonders of Water update for Timberborn adds a huge amount of stuff, the most obvious of which is the expansion of the city-building game’s liquids. They’re now 3D with full physics, meaning you can pour water wherever you like, build aqueducts, and just generally get wet and wild. You can even make it so water flows over the top of your settlement using the new Impermeable Floor building, should that be the flourish you desire for your city.

Wonders are also a new addition to the game, with them providing a Civilization-like way to show off how far you’ve come. These are more expensive and are larger than any other building in the game, and when you first manage to construct one you’ll be greeted with a little celebratory message. You can even use them to repopulate the Earth – with beavers, of course.

I have to admit that my favorite new feature in this update is the ability to slap together flat structures you can use as platforms to build other things on. This adds a whole new level of verticality to your cities, as you’re now able to stack your buildings on top of each other. It means I’m going to be making a beaver-filled version of Blade Runner’s Los Angeles, with the rich at the top and the poor working squalidly below.

The Way of Water update for Timberborn is out now along with a 20% sale until Thursday October 24, which will be the last chance you get to grab the game before it raises its price permanently. If you’d like to know more about this update and the price increase, head over to the Steam announcement to get more information.

