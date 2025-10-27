12 years in the making, TimeSplitters Rewind finally has a release date, and it looks better than I ever imagined

Everybody, stop what you're doing and listen. TimeSplitters Rewind has a release date, it has a new trailer - we know everything. The TimeSplitters games are stone-cold classics. Anyone who was about in the best FPS games pomp will remember hectic rounds of infected, akimbo-ing everything you possibly could, and experiencing just general like… joy. We now have a date for when those days will return.

The official TimeSplitters reboot looks like it'll never see the light of day, but thanks to a group of dedicated fans, TimeSplitters Rewind will, and it isn't as far away as you would think. An amalgamation of the three TS games, Rewind looks to serve as a 'best of,' smashing fan-favorite maps, modes, and even weapons into one completely free package.

According to the TimeSplitters Rewind website, it has taken a team of over 200 people to bring this project to life, with tens of thousands of hours essentially donated for free, recreating and reassembling the ultimate TimeSplitters package.

The list of additions is staggering, with a full suite of maps, modes, an online and offline story mode - you can even add bots to multiplayer matches if you want that true old-school feeling. The team has also worked on some new game modes.

As I mentioned above, TimeSplitters Rewind is a completely free fan game, with no microtransactions and no hidden costs. I can't wait, and, thankfully, there isn't long to go until I can dual-wield my double-barreled shotguns again. That's four barrels, for those keeping count.

Looking over the project's history, I'm struck by just how much of an effort this has been for everyone involved. A true labor of love, we'll get the chance to jump in and relive our youth when TimeSplitters Rewind lands on November 23, 2025.

