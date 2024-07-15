Creativity is one of the driving forces of humanity. Our ability to see a stone wall, a blank canvas, or a clean piece of paper and impart thoughts, dreams, and entire worlds into them is probably our most admirable trait. Which is a very pompous way of saying that games like Tiny Glade – sheer tools of purest creativity – call to something deep within us: our need to create. This sandbox builder already helps castle-filled dreams come to life and now it’s offering even more thanks to a brand new building type.

Tiny Glade is a sandbox game that lets you unleash your imagination and let yourself run riot with no win screen, no deaths, and no high scores. You plop out castle pieces, watching them click together in an incredibly satisfying way, forming a cute fantasy fortress in front of your eyes. Imagine Townscaper but with a more defined scope and more versatility and you’re on your way to grasping what this game is all about.

On the back of a recent popular demo, developer Pounce Light has shown off a brand new building that can help you take your castle in a new direction. Inspired by player attempts to create half-timbered buildings, they have now arrived in the game and will help give a more rustic feel to your creations. You’ll now be able to add post-and-beam constructions to your castle, or you can abandon stone walls altogether and build something far more villagey.

In addition to half-timbered houses, flags have arrived which can help you add extra details to your buildings. Not only can you festoon your fantasy village with flags, when you add a few together they’ll turn into the one thing every small rustic village needs more than anything else: bunting. Finally you’ll be able to hold your own fête though at the moment you’ll have to imagine the crowds, ale, and rotating spits of meat.

You can head over to the developer diary to see a few more details. There’s no release date for Tiny Glades yet but it is scheduled for the third quarter 2024, you can add the game to your wishlist over on Steam.

