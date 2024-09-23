I oftentimes find it difficult to play videogames after work. Writing about them all day is a privilege, but it does mean I don’t want to move from my office to my couch to just play what I’ve been writing about. Games that hone in on warm, relaxing vibes are a different story. I can easily sit and create in games like Minecraft and Terraria to my heart’s content, and now that Tiny Glade is finally here, this drop-dead gorgeous castle-building game can be added to that list. Pull up a chair, grab a cup of tea, and prepare to lose yourself in the vibes.

Tiny Glade has one goal in mind: build diorama castles that look like they’re right out of a painting. It’s a rhythmic and relaxing building game in its purest form, relying on your sense of expression above all else. Bricks thud into place, soil morphs at the whims of your mouse, and trees rustle up from the Earth, all at the click of a button. Developer Pounce Light prides itself on the game having “no management, combat or goals” – you just need to build.

There are no grids or wrong answers in Tiny Glade, so you’ve got complete freedom to make what feels right. You can stretch out fences, raise castle turrets to the heavens, and even terraform the very ground around your build. Walls turn into tunnels as you make them circular, as everything morphs like putty in your fingertips (or mouse tips, I guess).

From here you change the color and material of each part of your build, giving you the power not present when building colossal Lego sets. You can easily craft dioramas in mere minutes, or spend far too much time agonizing over every minor detail.

Developer Pounce Light had such a positive response from the Tiny Glade Steam demo too, if you’re wondering how everyone else finds the game. “We’re inspired, touched, grateful – all at once! And we’re absolutely floored by the beautiful dioramas you’ve been creating. Thank you for being such a wonderful community.”

Pounce Light has released Tiny Glade on Steam now, with a demo available if you want to try the picturesque building game before you buy it. You can learn more right here.

We’ve put together plenty more relaxing games to keep feeling chill, alongside the best sandbox games if you want to play around in the environment.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.