Wonderlands players create Shrek, Game of Thrones characters

It is a truth universally acknowledged that players in possession of a decently powerful character creator are going to make Shrek. Thanks to the robust character creation in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, we have yet another example of this age-old phenomenon. Players are creating characters in the co-op game that are dead ringers for characters from not only the Shrek series, but from Game of Thrones and even the Wild Thornberrys.

As GamesRadar+ has highlighted, Wonderlands players have taken to Reddit to show off their unlicensed lookalikes. As you can see in the image above, redditor BlueLobster47 has created a rather svelte and wide-eyed version of the iconic ogre Shrek. That pairs well with u/greatbooma’s rendering of Cinderella’s step-sister Doris, who first appeared in Shrek 2.

Shrek isn’t the only player-created crossover character by any stretch. Redditor chantastic has created ‘Chaenerys Chargaryen,’ the ‘mother of wyverns and breaker of chains,’ who takes some slight inspiration from a certain central character in HBO’s Game of Thrones series. Keeping with the ‘badass ladies’ theme is u/M3RLeague’s version of Kerillian, the acerbic elf waystalker from the Vermintide games.

Then there’s this version of Nigel Thornberry, which will haunt our dreams for some time.

You can check out our Tiny Tina's Wonderlands review to see our verdict on Gearbox's latest Borderlands-flavoured romp.

