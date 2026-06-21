Classic ARPG fans, rejoice - Titan Quest 2's fourth chapter is here, and it's the biggest yet

If you enjoy old-school ARPGs and aren't playing Titan Quest 2 yet, you're missing out. Grimlore's sequel to one of the best games like Diablo might still be in early access, but it's moving at an impressive pace. It offers an experience that stands apart from its peers, whether that be the genre heavy hitters of Diablo 4 and Path of Exile 2, or plucky contenders Last Epoch and Torchlight Infinite. Titan Quest 2's fundamentals, structure, and pacing feel like the classic ARPGs of the '90s and '00s, albeit brought to life with gorgeous modern graphics, and its biggest update yet has just arrived.

Titan Quest 2 Chapter 4 drags its tale of Greek mythology into the depths of the Wild Lands, a place "few mortals have dared tread." Grimlore says this new act is its largest yet, and boasts a huge list of new content to get stuck into: five more of its main 'fated quests,' 13 world quests including "four huge featured side quests", 18 new dungeons, over 20 hidden events and secrets, and more than 20 extra randomized encounters.

To make sure even existing players have progression ahead, it's raised the level cap by five, and unlocked the fifth and final tier of passive abilities for its mastery classes. The new chapter's environments lean more into "open-world freedom and exploration," but remain fully hand-crafted in line with Grimlore's desire for Titan Quest 2 to be a more traditional, structured ARPG. I'm all for blasting through procedurally generated maps in PoE 2, but I'm glad TQ2 is bringing something different to the table; it's a style of ARPG I'd hate to lose.

The team has also upgraded the various factions of the world in new ways, with a range of extra enemy types. Among them are three more full-scale bosses (one promised as "a fan-favorite mythological character"), ten mini-bosses, and four 'hero monsters.' This last category are essentially unique, named champion variants that bring dedicated abilities into play. I'm particularly curious about "the loathsome Dung Thrower, a Boarman known for one thing and one thing only," although I might admire him from a safe distance.

Grimlore has continued polishing Titan Quest 2 around the edges, too. This update includes the addition of multiplayer text chat, and the first implementation of a loot filter: "We just wanted to give you something simple to start out with," the team notes, "it will grow into a much more powerful version with future updates." There's also the ability to mark items as 'junk' or 'favorite,' and an improved UI with new item icons, tooltips, and reworked telegraphs to provide "better information about when an enemy attack will hit."

Titan Quest 2 Chapter 4 is live now, and the game is 30% off on Steam until Thursday June 25, so expect to pay just $24.49 / £20.65 for your copy if you buy it while the discount lasts. Head here to begin your great Greek adventure.

It might still be in early access, but I would encourage people to give Titan Quest 2 a try if it appeals to you. For one, Grimlore is designing the game to be a complete experience at its full launch rather than a live-service churn of seasonal updates, so any assistance in perfecting what it has to offer by the time it reaches 1.0 will benefit all players. As a bonus, the team has said it will gradually increase the price of entry as more updates are rolled out, so getting in now might even save you a bit of money.