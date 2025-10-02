Diablo 4 is now deep into its tenth season, and most of its ARPG contemporaries are similarly locked into the live-service format nowadays, whether it be Last Epoch, Path of Exile, or Torchlight Infinite. There are some outliers, however, and Titan Quest 2 stands among them. Much like the 2006 original, developer Grimlore Games is building something designed as a more traditional experience that you can enjoy once or keep coming back to with new builds, rather than rolling out regular resets. It's proven to be a success so far, and now the second chapter has just been launched.

Arriving a little earlier than originally planned, Titan Quest 2 chapter two takes us to the Northern Beaches as our adventurer's journey to battle Nemesis continues. While the early-access launch and first act are certainly strong, we won't be able to truly judge whether or not TQ2 will end up on our list of the best games like Diablo until the full campaign is complete. Signs are certainly good, however; Steam reviews so far sit at a 'very positive' rating with 84% of users giving it the thumbs up.

I've also been pleased with what I've seen of Titan Quest 2 so far, but the biggest caveat in early access has been the rather limited amount to do, so getting another region into players' hands quickly feels like the right move. Grimlore's managed to outpace its launch roadmap to do so, and the Northern Beaches is certainly ready to deliver; it's a "vast new area full of fated and world quests, nine dungeons, and hidden treasure."

You'll continue to deal with the Ichthians as you cross the Northern Beaches. But, as you close in on their upper echelons and attempt to close the book on their leaders, you'll find their ranks bolstered by several threatening new foes, such as the shark-like Bruisers and horrifying Ketos Spawn. Elsewhere, you'll have to deal with everything from Living Statues to Hippokampos Foals over the course of the second act.

Those main missions will see you clash with three major bosses, but you'll have plenty of opportunity to gear up in preparation. The level cap has been raised to 45, and the fourth tier of each of the Titan Quest 2 masteries is now unlocked - if you're new to the series, you combine two of these to create a hybrid class, giving plenty of diverse build options. In total, there are seven more active skills and fourteen passives to experiment with.

Itemization has also been overhauled, most notably with the item affix tier system now available to "almost all affixes" in the game. This means that upgrades will no longer be limited to tiny percentage increases, but much more dramatic and noticeable boosts to your power. There are also eleven additional unique items to get your hands on. Grimlore has also rolled out some more welcome adjustments such as improved controller support and the option to hide your UI, which is perfect if you want to capture some screenshots of Titan Quest 2's most eye-catching locales.

The Titan Quest 2 chapter two update 'The Northern Beaches' is live now. The game is currently available via Steam early access at a 10% discount through Monday October 6, meaning you'll pay $26.99 / £22.49. Read the full patch notes courtesy of Grimlore. The team does caution that "while we were able to deliver this update earlier than outlined on our roadmap, this won't always be possible."

