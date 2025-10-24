Titan Quest 2 one-ups Path of Exile 2 with new custom characters that put you at the heart of its Greek hero fantasy

Amid the live-service bombast of heavy-hitters such Diablo 4, Path of Exile, and PoE 2, Titan Quest 2 has so far been everything I wanted from a sequel to the classic 2006 ARPG. Grimlore Games has built a beautiful world that I love to be in, contributing massively to the fantasy of becoming a noble hero like the great tales of Greek mythology. Combat feels weighty and meaningful, the mastery system has me pondering builds in a manner unique among its peers, and the whole experience is condensed and completable, rather than a grind that sprawls into the endless horizon. It was just missing one thing: me.

Grimlore has just unveiled the Titan Quest 2 character creator, which will be dropped into the action RPG very soon. Whether you're looking to create a chiseled fantasy game version of yourself, an in-game incarnation of anyone from Nic Cage to Hades 2's Melinoë, or an entirely unique hero, now you can. I'm actually very impressed with the options on offer, which all feel fitting to the setting and yet boast a tremendous amount of variety and depth.

The initial offering includes "almost 100 options for the head alone," along with more than 50 other settings that you can nudge and prod until you've built the protagonist of your dreams (or nightmares). You can go from super-slender to fully barrel-chested, opt to be sleek and toned, or become a triangular-torsoed Adonis with bulging pecs.

Character customization has long been one of those aspects that's considered 'low-priority' or 'supplemental' in games like Diablo, with Path of Exile and PoE 2 still using predefined models for each class. I get the reasoning in principle; your character is quite small on screen, and typically gets covered with armor pretty quickly.

But I'm a perpetual helmet-hider, and I've been struck by just how much affinity I've developed for my various Diablo 4 designs over the past two years. I can still remember every character and their exact build at a glance; oftentimes I can even call major moments of gameplay to mind, and that's within a fairly limited framework that's still largely restricted based on the class you choose.

The arrival of Titan Quest 2's second act was another reminder that, much like its predecessor from two decades ago, this is a game that's less about pure loot blasting, and more about each playthrough feeling like a carefully considered story put to parchment. Every good tale needs a hero, and now you can make them one you'll remember forever.

The Titan Quest 2 character creator will be introduced in the first week of November. The game is available in early access on Steam, priced at £24.99 / $29.99. Get it here if you're looking for an ARPG that delivers the simple pleasures of the good old days.

Keep that throwback vibe going with the best classic PC games that are still worth playing in 2025, or bring TQ2's Ancient Greece to life with our guide to the best graphics card for your budget.

How much does having a custom character creator matter to you? Stop by the PCGamesN Discord and share your thoughts with the staff and fellow readers.