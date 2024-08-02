If you asked anyone to name an isometric ARPG off the top of their head in a quickfire situation, most will probably say Diablo. Some might say Path of Exile. And maybe, just maybe, someone will remember good old Titan Quest. Released on PC all the way back in 2006, the mythological RPG often gets overlooked but after a very long wait, you can now finally see what its bold new sequel has to offer. Yes, Titan Quest 2 gameplay is finally here.

For lovers of games like Diablo, there are of course plenty of incredible options out there that you can play right now and lots of exciting new projects that are arriving in the near future. The THQ Nordic Showcase just gave us our first taste of Titan Quest 2 gameplay, and I think it’s immediately established itself as one to watch.

In the trailer, you get plenty of excellent combat footage to feast your eyes upon. There’s a lot of elemental attacks going on, with ice, lightning, and fire moves all featuring. It also gives you a sneak peek at how you’ll be able to intricately modify your abilities, making for some really in-depth buildcrafting. You can also spot some fearsome and impressive beasties in the trailer, ranging from fiery dragons to… massive crabs?

The trailer on its own is exciting enough, but in a pre-showcase media event a few more bits of information were discussed too. One of the main talking points was its incredibly fluid class and mastery system, whereby you don’t really have a preset class to pick and play as. Instead you can merge and synergize all manner of abilities to, effectively, make your own unique class.

Loot was also mentioned. You get to see some chests showering the protagonist with shiny loot in the trailer, but only briefly. In the preview event, it was explained that loot will be “placed so it makes sense in the context of the enemies you are fighting,” so there’ll definitely be some targeted loot chasing to do.

Like so many of the great RPGs, Titan Quest 2 boasts a chunky character creator as well, and I can’t wait to see just how in-depth it goes when compared to some of its rivals.

Sadly, the one thing that wasn’t mentioned at all was a release date or window – it seems that Titan Quest 2 is still a little while away yet. Developer Grimlore Games has already confirmed though that the game will be playable at Gamescom, which is certainly a good sign. Even though we didn’t get a date today, it’s comforting to see some proper gameplay and learn more about it – it’s been a long old wait for die-hard fans of the series. If you want to wishlist TQ2 on Steam, you can do so here.

