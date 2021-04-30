Titanfall 2 suddenly got massively popular on Steam, so now it’s free for the weekend

Titanfall 2 – one of the finest mech games ever made, and one of the best FPS games to boot – finally came to Steam last year with a bunch of other EA titles. Now, nearly a year later, it’s just seen it’s highest Steam player counts to date, and Respawn is celebrating its surge in popularity by throwing a free weekend.

You can pop over to Steam to play Titanfall 2 free until May 3 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST. That means you’ve got just shy of three full days as of this writing to plow through one of the most exciting and innovative single-player shooter campaigns in modern history, and dip your stompy metal feet into the high-flying, mech-bashing world of Titanfall 2 multiplayer.

It’s probably something you’ve heard again and again by now, but you really ought to play Titanfall 2. Yes, it’s single-player campaign really is as good as you heard. There’s wall-running, zip-cord grappling hooks, and a variety of huge mechs to hop into and wreak havoc with. But there’s also a metric tonne of character and heart packed into its relatively brief runtime, which doesn’t waste a second on letting you feel bored.

Look, here’s the original trailer:

I mean, come on. How could you not want to play that?

It’s slightly bittersweet to see one of our favourite games from 2016 finally getting some due recognition five years later. But better that than not at all – and if you’re a Titanfall veteran, it’s going to be a great weekend for jumping back into multiplayer to dust off those piloting skills.