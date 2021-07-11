Titanfall isn’t abandoned but only has “one or two people” working on it

While most of Respawn is working on Apex Legends, the studio’s community coordinator has reassured fans that Titanfall “is not forgotten or abandoned” and there are still developers workers on the series – but it’s apparently only “one or two people”.

This comes after recent events which saw Apex Legends being brought down by hackers trying to call attention to the sorry state of the studio’s previous games Titanfall 1 and 2 – which gets regular complaints by the community about how it’s still plagued by hackers and cheaters.

Community coordinator Jason Garza answered a question on his YouTube channel (as spotted by MP1st) about the state of Titanfall and described it like “a game of whack-a-mole”. He confirmed that Respawn is working on stopping the DDoS attacks but can’t go into too much detail because it will give the hackers too much advance notice – and the reason it’s taking so long to fix is that most of the team’s resources are focused on Apex Legends.

“The Titanfall community is not forgotten or abandoned or anything like that,” Garza explains. “We’re still working on it, it’s just we can’t telegraph our moves, and the thing is we only have like one or two people on it because everybody else is on Apex, so don’t feel bad. It’s something we do work on, it’s just that these things take time, you can’t just press a button and everything’s fixed magically.”

Garza had previously spoken about Titanfall 2 on Twitter in May, where he apologised for the game’s problems and confirmed “we are working on a solution, but this one will take time.” Respawn doesn’t have limitless resources, of course, and the extreme popularity of Apex Legends combined with the constant issues the battle royale has means it’s understandable that most of the studio’s focus is on that. Nevertheless, hopefully these issues will indeed get sorted with what’s still one of the best FPSs on PC.