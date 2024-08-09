The problem with talking about a game like Titanfall 2 is knowing where to start. A scan of my memories of playing it brings up so many moments I can point to that show why it’s worth your time – it’s a little overwhelming, there’s that many. It’s one of those games that turns everyone who goes near it into an evangelist, and there are many good reasons for that. Thankfully you too can find out why everyone yells about it for yourself, as it’s got a huge discount right now.

Probably the best thing about Titanfall 2 is how good it feels to play. Every weapon in the FPS game is impactful and fulfills a purpose but that’s only part of the story. The main weapon you’ll be using is movement. This is a parkour-fanatic’s playhouse with levels full of different routes to take, walls to leap off, and enemies to get the drop on in surprising ways. That all contrasts with the slow, plodding, impactful movement you experience when piloting your Titan – and the balancing act between these is simply masterful.

Some games would be content to treat your Titan like a set piece or diversion, something that was very common during a particular period of FPS design where single levels would be devoted to plodding around in a mech or sitting in a turret, divorced from the rest of the game. In Titanfall 2 your mech and you are intertwined, and while most of the time you’ll be either on foot or in your robot pal, it never feels like the game is strong-arming you into a situation.

Away from how the game feels its level design remains, eight years after release, a high point in gaming. From an early level where you ascend a colossal factory that pumps out pre-build homes to later ones that play with your expectations and twist the game’s core offering in new ways, you’re constantly surprised and challenged on your journey. Our Titanfall 2 campaign review remains as true now as it was when penned – this is a single-player experience to truly treasure.

All of which is a lot of words to say that this game is renowned for a reason, and I haven’t even spoken about its multiplayer modes, additional DLC, how wonderful BT-7274 is, and all the other things that make up Titanfall 2.

Titanfall 2 is 90% off on Steam until Monday August 19, bringing its price down to $2.99 / £2.49 from $29.99 / £24.99. Head over to the game’s page to pick it up for yourself to make up your own mind about the title.

