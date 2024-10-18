Paradox is one of the most prolific and recognizable studios in PC gaming. From Crusader Kings to Stellaris, Europa Universalis to Cities Skylines 2, it’s either developed or published some of the biggest strategy and 4X games of the modern era. Paradox Arc is the company’s more experimental, smaller budget label, responsible for the likes of robot shooter Mechabellum and upcoming industry sim Starminer. It’s also launching a new, historical city builder. Combining SimCity, Cities Skylines, and the Aztec empire, if you haven’t heard of Tlatoani, it’s snuck onto Steam with a fresh demo.

There are some games that just leap off the screen, games that my mind and my eyes just like. Clean shapes, straight lines, an overarching impression of organization, efficiency, and activity. Cities Skylines 2 has the look, so does classic city-building game SimCity 2000. But Tlatoani is perhaps more gorgeous than either. That expressive but utilitarian Aztec architecture, combined with the pseudo ‘90s isometric view, the symmetry, and the bright, crisp colors. Published by Paradox Arc and developed by Perspective Games, Tlataoni’s visual style would bring tears to the eyes of Sid Meier and Will Wright.

Mechanically, it’s like Cities but with a historical twist. Your people need places to live, healthcare, transport routes, and a functioning economy – by that measure, your obligations in Tlataoni are the same as in SimCity or Colossal Order’s opus. But this is the Aztec era and you’re an Aztec leader, so you’ll also indulge in Aztec culture. Commune with the gods, organize festivals, and perform rituals, including human sacrifices.

You can also form allegiances with other city states and push your society in different spiritual directions. Do you want to rule through brute force, or curry the favor of the religious sects and foster a thriving theocracy?

The daily lives of your citizens are all individually simulated, giving Tlataoni the same depth and complexity as Cities. There are peak times, people will age, retire, and pass away, and the population’s needs will vary depending on different macro and microscopic factors. The full version of Tlataoni will be released on Thursday October 31, but you can already try it thanks to a new demo. Just go here.

