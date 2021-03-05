The Division 2 will get another ‘major update’ late this year

The Division 2 was supposed to be over now. Title Update 12, which dropped last month in Ubisoft’s massively multiplayer shooter game, was meant to be the last. Ubisoft Massive announced then that due to continuing player support, The Division 2 is in fact going to see additional updates this year, and today the studio has provided a glimpse at what to expect over the next year.

Ubisoft says that The Division 2 has now reached more than 40 million unique players since it launched almost two years ago. Since then, it’s launched both a free trial and a paid expansion, Warlords of New York. There have also been some major additions, such as the 100-floor Summit building, in which Ubisoft says has seen some 97 million floors have been scaled – which works out to be more than the distance to the moon.

In any case, the Division team at Massive has begun work on new content, with producer Adrian Trasca and associate creative director Yannick Banchereau remaining in leadership roles. The studio estimates that the new content “will take several months to complete” and that the next major update can be expected late this year “at the earliest.”

What that content will entail is still a mystery Massive isn’t ready to discuss just yet, but it says it wants the next update to “bring a meaningful change to the game.”

In the meantime, the next season of The Division 2 will be a re-run of Year 2 Season 1, which means another opportunity to collect the rewards offered during the first season of Warlords of New York. Ubisoft says you can expect regular leagues and global events, as well as new apparel events, as it re-runs the past year’s seasonal schedule.

Finally, Massive’s Hamish Bode, who helped create The Division’s ‘State of the Game’ livestreams, is moving to a new role as communications manager for Ubisoft Stockholm, where he says he’ll be working on an as-yet-unrevealed project that he’s “EXTREMELY excited to share” more about when the time comes.