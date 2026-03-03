The Division 2 just got a mode that Ubisoft views as "a reflection of what has always sat at the heart" of the series

The long-awaited arrival of the new Realism mode is being used to mark ten years since Tom Clancy's The Division first launched. The cover shooter service game (a genre combination I'm sure will get me tossed into the Dark Zone in due course) hit the scene in 2016, with a sequel landing just three years later. And despite seemingly being on the back burner over at Ubisoft in recent years, if this anniversary event is an example of what's to come, it might finally be time to try out the game that made me acutely aware of the VRAM issue with Nvidia's first line of RTX GPUs.

Despite its executive producer hyping up a sequel before waddling over to the Battlefield 6 team, The Division 2 has managed to resurrect itself in recent months. According to Steam Charts, the co-op game's player numbers have tripled in the last week alone, though that's likely due to a generous 90% discount on Steam ahead of the series' tenth anniversary.

Now, though, Ubisoft has properly outlined the events that will mark the monumental achievement that it likely hopes will keep its blossoming player base coming back for more. To start, Realism mode, a limited-time event that makes its infamous bullet sponge gameplay a little more, well… realistic, has officially landed. And with it taking place during the typically paid-for Warlords of New York campaign expansion, anyone who wants to give it a go can do just that until the mode goes the way of the dodo next month. Yeah, that last part hasn't gone down well.

At its core, it's about immersion and tension," says Ubisoft via the latest Division 2 game blog. "Fights are faster and more lethal for both agents and enemies. Mistakes carry weight, but victories feel all the more satisfying."

In Realism mode, ammo can only be collected from defeated enemies, and while skills "remain powerful," longer cooldowns should make them strategic options you'll want to hold onto rather than launch whenever they're available. The weight of your gear also impedes your mobility, adding a little more to the thought process there, too. "In many ways, Realism Mode is a reflection of what has always sat at the heart of The Division," thinks Ubisoft, despite it taking the entire ten-year lifespan of the games to embrace it.

Outside of the Realism Mode drop (and the sneaky teaser of the game's first new DLC in a hot minute), there are plenty of other ways to celebrate the anniversary.

The TCU (that's the Tom Clancy Universe) comes to The Division 2 via the Anniversary Event Pass, which rewards skins based on franchises like Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and Rainbow Six. We're dying for another Splinter Cell game here, Ubisoft. You can't keep drip-feeding us with skins with vague nods to poor Sam. Oh, and there's some Twitch Drop stuff going on. That's alongside the arrival of new global events, log-in gifts, and a returning weapon called… Big Alejandro? Ok, yeah, you'll see me defending the Big Apple real soon. Happy Birthday, The Division.