The biggest challenge for The Division 2 (and any live service game that’s been running for as long as it has, for that matter) is keeping things fresh and challenging for both new and veteran players. That’s why Ubisoft decided that a rework to its seasonal model, dubbed Seasons 2.0, was necessary. However, one of the biggest elements of this rework, seasonal characters, was received so poorly by fans that Ubisoft is now walking it back, saying it will be “re-evaluated”.

Initial details about Seasons 2.0, which is set to arrive later this year in Year 6 Season 2, were revealed last month, and it included a proposed change to your character that essentially meant it would reset to Level 1 at the start of every season. Ubisoft’s intention was to ensure that The Division 2 players with high-level characters still had an element of challenge, and wouldn’t be able to steamroll content – there’s only so far you can take difficulty before activities become impossible for lower-level players to take on, after all. However, this went down like a lead balloon with the co-op game’s fans.

Now, Ubisoft has issued a statement saying that it has heard the community’s feedback and will take another look at its Seasons 2.0 rework.

“After thorough examination and discussions with the team, we have decided to re-evaluate Season 2.0 with particular attention to Seasonal Characters with the goal of progressing without them,” the statement says. “This change will not impact the previously announced Year 6 plans, but it will require us to assess the changes necessary to the new Seasonal Experience, which will be integrated with Year 6 Season 2 this fall.”

So while there aren’t concrete details yet on what Ubisoft will offer up instead, it sounds as if players will be able to still keep their main character and carry progress over between seasons.

As you may imagine, the news of the u-turn has been mostly well received by The Division 2 players. But due to the lack of explanation over what Ubisoft intends to do instead, there are still some nervous reservations.

The consensus (which I find myself agreeing with) appears to be that having the option to play content with fresh characters that reset each season is fine, but that players should still be able to use their main character that they’ve worked hard on progressing if they want to. Right now, it’s unclear if that’s the path that Ubisoft will go down, or if it will come up with an alternative idea. But it says that it will send out more info and put on a livestream once it has “ironed out the finer details.”

The Division 2 has done well to keep its player base invested over all this time – putting together six years of content in any multiplayer game and still having people to play it is no easy feat. So hopefully it navigates these choppy waters and delivers a revised plan that works for players of all levels. Should you have fallen out of love with The Division 2, there are plenty of excellent live service games on our best free PC games list, such as new kid on the block The First Descendant.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.