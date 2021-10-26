Division 2 is getting a specialization revamp, but the new season is delayed to 2022

Earlier this year, the developers behind The Division 2 announced that further updates to the game are in development, and that the next major addition would be coming “late 2021 at the earliest”. Well, it seems “the earliest” is not feasible, as the developers have confirmed that the next big update is coming next year.

“We remain confident that this content will bring an exciting experience to our players and pave the way for the future of The Division 2 with future title updates coming in 2022,” as Ubisoft explains in the announcement. “That being said, and to make sure we deliver this content on par with our vision, we have made the decision to move our new season, game mode, and associated content release to February 2022.”

The only details on the next big update are that it will include “significant endgame changes” including a “specialization revamp”, alongside a mode that’s entirely new to the series. We will learn more about the specialization revamp later this week, but the full reveal of the new season, content, and game mode will not land until January 2022.

A PTS will arrive on PC ahead of the new season’s launch to give players a chance to test the new stuff.

The Division 2’s February 2022 update will be competing against a sizable chunk of the biggest upcoming PC games, likely sandwiched somewhere between the Dying Light 2 release date and the Elden Ring release date. Here’s hoping Division 2 provides a worthwhile alternative to all those big launches.