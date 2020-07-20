Division 2 update 10.1 adds a stack of loot and Hive skill changes

The Division 2 Title Update 10.1 is nearly here. Announced in a recent State of the Game by publisher Ubisoft, the action-RPG game’s incoming update is due to arrive this week, and the patch notes are now up, detailing the pretty sizeable batch of tweaks and tinkerings headed its way. Alongside a raft of bug fixes, big tweaks include loot, skill, gear, and ammo capacity changes.

As detailed in the notes on Ubisoft forums, the imminent loot changes fall broadly into three key categories: sealed caches, item power, and “general pool” Exotics – the latter having been switched from being tied to final mission bosses to mission completion instead. As for item power, Ubisoft says it’s “increased minimum item power and chances for higher power items for several difficulties”, which means there should now be “higher average rolls overall”. Plus, the item power from certain types of sealed caches has also been buffed.

On top of these adjustments, the new patch dials up the rifle ammo capacity to a whopping 420 from just 280, and ushers in a hefty roster of changes to skills – particularity, the Hive skill.

Check out The Division Title Update patch 10.1 notes (via Ubisoft) below:

Audio and Subtitles

Added missing audio for Keener’s Legacy collectibles. You can find more information regarding the delay here.

Added missing subtitles for Keener’s legacy collectibles.

Weapons

Changed maximum Rifle ammo capacity from 280 to 420

Gear

Forge (named holster)

Shield health bonus increased from +10% to +50%

Gear Sets

Foundry Bulwark 3-piece gear set bonus

Armour regeneration lowered from +3% to +1%

Added +50% shield health

Loot

Increased minimum item power and chances for higher power items for several difficulties, resulting in higher average rolls overall Slight increase on Challenge Bigger increase on Heroic and Legendary



Sealed Caches Increased power of items from Field Proficiency and Dark Zone caches to be on par with Heroic tier loot (up from Challenge) Increased power of items from Clan caches to be on par with Legendary tier loot (up from Heroic) Increase of item power of Legendary tier loot also affects all season caches



Moved general pool Exotics from mission final boss loot to mission completion rewards This means that an Exotic that drops as loot from a final boss in a mission will either be the Exotic specific to the mission (e.g. The Bighorn in Legendary missions) or an Exotic from the current targeted loot pool, but not a random different Exotic. These extra random Exotics can still be awarded with the same frequency but are acquired as an Exotic Cache from the mission completion rewards instead.



Skills

Chem Launcher

Reinforcer repair over time strength increased by 11%

Reinforcer ammo lowered from 3 to 2 at skill tier 0

Reinforcer now gains +1 ammo at skill tier 4

Firestarter base ammo lowered from 2 to 1

Firestarter now gains +1 ammo at skill tier 4

Riot Foam now gains +1 ammo at skill tier 4

Oxidiser now gains +1 ammo at skill tier 4

Hive

Increased base duration of all hive variants from 50s to 180s

Restorer Hive base range increased from 6m to 8m

Restorer Hive range increase per skill tier reduced from +20% to +10%

Restorer Hive charges lowered from 12 to 8 at skill tier 0

Restorer Hive now gains +4 charges per skill tier

Restorer Hive drone speed increased from +5% to +10% per skill tier

Restorer Hive repair strength increased from +120% to +140% during overcharge

Restorer Hive range increased from +175% to +200% during overcharge

Stinger Hive now gains +5% drone speed per skill tier

Stinger Hive now gains +80% drone speed during overcharge

Reviver Hive charges lowered from 4 to 1 at skill tier 0

Reviver Hive base cooldown lowered from 240s to 180s

Reviver Hive now gains +1 charge per skill tier

Reviver Hive now gains +5% drone speed per skill tier

Reviver Hive range increased from +75% to +100% during overcharge

Booster Hive charges lowered from 12 to 8 at skill tier 0

Booster hive now gains +4 charges per skill tier

Booster Hive no longer increases weapon damage

Booster Hive buff effect now increases hazard protection, in addition to weapon handling and melee damage

Booster Hive drones now cleanse status effects from the player on hit

Booster Hive buff amount increased from +10% to +20% at skill tier 0

Booster Hive stim efficiency increased from +10% to +33% per skill tier

Booster Hive now gains +5% drone speed per skill tier

Artificer Hive charges lowered from 10 to 8 at skill tier 0

Artificer Hive now gains +4 charges per skill tier

Artificer Hive now gains +10% range per skill tier

Artificer Hive now gains +10% drone speed per skill tier

Artificer Hive skill refresh increased from +1s to +3s at skill tier 0

Artificer Hive skill refresh increased from +20s to +22s during overcharge

Artificer Hive now gains +100% range during overcharge

Artificer Hive now gains +150% skill haste during overcharge

Trap

Shock Trap base cooldown increased from 50s to 60s

Shock Trap base duration increased from 30s to 60s

PvP Modifiers

Assault rifle damage increased by 9%

Striker drone damage increased by 38%

Firestarter chem launcher explosion damage reduced by -50%

Deployed player skills now take 4x more damage from hostile players

