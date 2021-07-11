Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness remake shows off Lara in jeans

There’s a fan remake of Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness in development right now, and the team has finally released the first proper look at the game – a video showcasing the updated Lara Croft model in her casual jeans look and a short snippet of new gameplay.

The remake – dubbed Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness 1.5 – is being worked on by lead developer Julian Guba (a.k.a. FreakRaider) and character model creator Konrad Majewski. The pair are using Unreal Engine 4 to completely remake the most maligned of all the Tomb Raider games – similar to the fan remake of Tomb Raider 2, The Dagger of Xi’an.

It’s been in development for over five years now, but it sounds like the developers are nearly ready to properly reveal it. The new video released shows off Konrad’s highly detailed Lara Croft model, boasting 150,000 polygons, subsurface scattering, 4K textures, and realistic hair shading – not to mention some cool animations, facial expressions, and a Lady Gaga Easter egg.

Most recently, FreakRaider posted a short video of the new Lara model in action in one of the game’s Paris opening areas. Hopefully this snippet will turn into a full gameplay video soon, but they do promise that a “full in-depth dev log” about the project is coming soon.

Unlike other impressive fan creations, Square Enix seems more open to projects based on its brands than the likes of Disney or Nintendo – the Tomb Raider 2 remake still has its website up, so hopefully this Angel of Darkness remake should be safe from the lawyers.

As for the Tomb Raider franchise, there hasn’t been a peep about a new game since the underperforming Shadow of the Tomb Raider. However, it looks like a trilogy collection of the most recent Lara Croft reboot is on the cards, and there is both a Netflix animated series and a new movie on their way – so the franchise is still looking pretty healthy.